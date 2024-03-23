Interview: Meet Rebecca L. Hargrove of NYGASP's TRIAL BY JURY at Kaye Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Soprano Rebecca L. Hargrove will be starring as Angelina (The Plaintiff) in the New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players’ upcoming production of Trial By Jury, on April 6th and 7th at the Kaye Playhouse in Manhattan. The singer has been with NYGASP, a non-profit dedicated to preserving the living legacy of Gilbert and Sullivan, since 2019. She most recently starred in their production of The Mikado as Yum-Yum. We spoke about her role in the upcoming show, her experiences with NYGASP so far, and what’s coming up next for her. Tickets to see the double-header of Trial By Jury and The Sorcerer, two rarely produced early Gilbert and Sullivan works, are available here.

You joined the company of NYGASP fairly recently. What led to you discovering the group?

My first operatic performance was a production of The Gondoliers while in college at Oberlin Conservatory with OGASP. In 2017, I saw an open casting call for NYGASP and thought it would be a perfect opportunity.

How are you enjoying it so far?

I consider myself very lucky to be a part of such a brilliant group of singing actors. I pull so much inspiration from my colleagues and appreciate that they have fully embraced me into the fold.

How much did you know about Gilbert and Sullivan and their work before joining the repertory company?

My previous knowledge was quite limited. As mentioned, my first opera was The Gondoliers and I had sung scenes from The Mikado. Since joining the company, I’ve been able to sing the roles of Yum-Yum and Peep-Bo in The Mikado, Angelina in Trial by Jury, and in the ensembles of Patience and The Sorcerer.

What do you like the most about working with NYGASP?

I enjoy being able to travel and perform all over the country with my castmates. We have so much fun on the road and try to take advantage of being tourists wherever we go!

What's coming up next for you?

While we prepare Trial by Jury and The Sorcerer for April 6-7th, I am also in The Metropolitan Opera production of Fire Shut up in My Bones by Terence Blanchard running April 8-May 9th.

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

Folks can keep up with all of my upcoming engagements and updates on my website www.RebeccaLHargrove.com or on Instagram @RebeccaLHargrove

Click here to purchase tickets to Trial By Jury and the Sorceror and learn more about the upcoming production.