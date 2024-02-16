Interview: Isabelle Georges Explores the French Repertoire in OH LÀ LÀ! at 54 Below

French singer Isabelle Georges is returning to New York City with a new show, OH LÀ LÀ, her most intimate yet. The divine performer is playing at 54 Below on Thursday February 22nd at 9:30 pm. BroadwayWorld's Stephen Mosher said of her last NYC performance in November 2019 that "being in a room when Isabelle Georges is performing is to be in the eye of the hurricane, and you will never want to leave." We spoke a bit about her upcoming show, "a passionate journey through the French repertoire and beyond."

RK: Can you tell me a bit about your upcoming show at 54 Below?

IG: I am thrilled, full of questions, longing to meet the audience!!! Oh Là Là is my most personal show. It is an eclectic composition of songs, reactions to the world I live in. It is a declaration of love to the incredible power we all have to transform and thrive. Underneath all, it is a tribute to my beloved grandmother, who was a composer for the theater and the best supporter of my venture in the artistic world. “Oh Là Là” is an expression she often used. It can mean absolutely everything; it is one of the most alive expressions I know! Perfect title for my show!

I have the great honor to be on stage with amazing musicians including my musical director, piano player and singer Frederik Steenbrink, Yacine Boulares on the reeds, Tom Hubbard on double bass and Ray Marchica on drums.

RK: You’re singing a new song by Maury Yeston. Can you tell me a bit more about that?

IG: In 1997, I saw Titanic the Musical in New York and instantly fell in love with Maury Yeston’s music and words, I remember sitting in the Theater making a wish to meet this amazing composer. Three years later, I am offered the part of Kate McGowan in Titanic the Musical at The Liege Opera house, in Belgium and I met Maury. In 2006, I created the French version of December Songs at Théâtre du Renard in Paris and came to New York to record it both in French and English for PS Classics. Ever since, we often write to each other. Maury shares his

latest compositions with me and one day, he sent me a song called “The Girl Who Stole Your Heart.” I was preparing the recording of Oh Là Là at the time, and I felt as the album was a hymn to encounters, to people you meet who inspire you so deeply they become unforgettable, this song was a perfect match!

RK: How do you feel being back in New York after your last show here in 2019?

IG: I have had the great fortune to discover New York at a young age, thanks to my grandmother. It was a dream of mine to perform there! I love this city! There is a kind of magic-ness about going away and then coming back not knowing how it will be. As 2019‘s experience was amazing, there is an insidious fright that it might not be as good, but the only way to find out is to move forward, go for it, plunge into it and see what happens! And we have this saying in French, “Jamais deux sans trois,” which means things always come in threes. This time may pave the way to the next!

RK: What’s coming up next for you?

IG: I just recorded the album of the world first musical adaptation of Stefan Zweig’s novel, 24 hours in a woman’s life. I am entering the final stretch of the edition of Bûchette, my musical book for children. I have a series of concerts in Paris right when I get back at the Bal Blomet, the creation of the French version of Love Linda, Cole Porter’s life through the eyes of his wife. [I have] festivals to attend with Oh Là Là… And more concerts. Sooo grateful!

RK: If you could ask yourself a question and answer it, what would it be?

IG: I love questions so I would go with Bernard Pivot’s questionnaire

What is your favorite word? Possible

What is your least favorite word? Impossible

What turns you on? Surprises

What turns you off? Vulgarity

What sound or noise do you love? The sound of waves crashing against the shore

What sound or noise do you hate? Guns

What is your favorite curse word? Putain!

What profession other than yours would you like to attempt? Painter

What profession would you not like to attempt? Banking

If heaven exists, what would you like to hear God say when you arrive at the gates? Oh Là Là!