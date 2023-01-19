Interview: Cat Curry-Williams, Will Nunziata & Joan Ryan of BROADWAY SINGS FOR SHE ANGELS at The Green Room 42

This weekend The Green Room 42 will be the place to be when BROADWAY SINGS FOR SHE ANGELS plays. On Sunday, January 22nd, some of the industry's most beloved actors, singers, dancers, comedians, and personalities will perform in a benefit designed to raise funding for SHE ANGELS FOUNDATION, an organization that provides grants for female entrepeneurs - not just women but girls, too. The evening, which will kick off at 7 pm, will be hosted by respected award winning television journalist Roma Torre, with the iconic Maestro Ron Abel at the keyboards. Guiding the entire team and production are director WILL NUNZIATA and actress Joan Ryan, who is serving as producer on the event that will benefit a foundation that she has, long, supported and served. Among the talented artists that will appear in the evening, the cast lists Tony Award recipient Julie Halston, Television actor & theater creative Paul Kreppel (fresh off a run in Into the Woods), Broadway's Mauricio Martinez, award winning nightclub entertainer Susie Mosher, iconic actress and singer Linda Purl, cabaret and concert powerhouse Marissa Rosen, and actress & author Nita Whitaker.

As the final days of rehearsal powered ahead, the creative team behind BROADWAY SINGS FOR SHE ANGELS participated in a q&a with Broadway World Cabaret to discuss the She Angels Foundation, the importance of empowering women, and the work of creating a benefit with so many artistic forces.

For information and reservations to BROADWAY SINGS FOR SHE ANGELS (including live stream) click HERE.

This interview was conducted digitally and is reproduced with minor edits.

Hi friends, and welcome to Broadway World!

Will: Thank you, Stephen.

Joan you are producing while, Will, you are directing a starry benefit titled BROADWAY SINGS FOR SHE ANGELS, which is an organization that you co-founded, Cat. Let us begin with the foundation of the event - the foundation itself: Cat, tell me about the SHE ANGELS FOUNDATION.

Cat: She Angels Foundation is a movement creating a big impact to meet the critical need for funding women and girls' causes. By awarding grants to organizations that have been underfunded for far too long, we help unlock the potential and valuable perspectives of women.

Having a balanced perspective can create real change and bring a productive impact to our society.

What was the defining moment in your personal life that led to the creation of the foundation?

Cat: 25 years ago, I co-founded Shane's Inspiration in memory of my son. Shane's Inspiration is dedicated to creating inclusive playgrounds and education programs that foster a bias-free world for children with disabilities. I felt my mission was complete after we raised over one hundred million dollars, and built 75 universally accessible playgrounds around the world.

She Angels Foundation was created when I realized that there was a critical unmet need for women's and girls funding. At first, I was shocked at the Data, and then I got mad. At that point, I knew that I had to take action. And with my history, I knew I had the skill set to do so.

What does the foundation look for when seeking out the grant recipients that it awards?

Cat: She Angels gives grants to female-founded non-profit organizations that provide mentorship, funding, and resources to a diverse portfolio of women and girls' causes.

Joan put me in the picture of creating an event of this size and this nature, with so many people.

Joan: Right before the pandemic, I produced an event at Carnegie Hall for Shane's Inspiration. It was a very exciting and wonderful production and almost a year in the making. I learned from that event that the most important aspect of producing on any level is to include and surround yourself with talented and extremely competent people that you trust to help bring your vision to life.

When Cat and I began discussing the evening at The Green Room 42, the first thing I did was to bring in my close and very talented friends, Roma Torre, WILL NUNZIATA, and Ron Abel. Roma is family and a remarkable anchorwoman and host, Will and I worked together on my last show, and I am one of the leads in a sitcom he has created, and Ron and I have worked together since I was 22!

Having worked with all of them before, I knew going in that we would all have a strong working relationship and the show itself would be wonderful.

I know that you have worked extensively with Will since he worked with you on the creation of your own nightclub act. What has been your journey with Cat and the She Angels organization?

Joan: Cat and I have known each other since we were in the crib. (Well, maybe not exactly the crib but for over 30 years!) When she called to tell me that she was putting together a group of her closest friends and mentors and asked me to be a founding She Angels member, I didn't hesitate. I was then floored when I did some research and saw that there was a tremendous unmet need to support women and girls.

Will, you have spent a significant amount of time guiding actors to noteworthy performances, in roles as themselves. Does the work of a director differ greatly when it comes to orchestrating a big event like this, or are the objectives and techniques similar to your more regular artistic ventures?

Will: Whether it's a film project, a theatre piece, or a benefit - there's one thing that always remains a must for me regardless of the medium... to make sure the person performing feels comfortable and has the support to be their best, most authentic selves. Period. Because this is a fast and furious "assignment", my job is to make sure that the evening ebbs and flows in an exciting way, that performers are singing songs they love to sing, and that every song sung in some way, shape, or form connects with the "mission statement" of the She Angels Foundation.

What can the Green Room 42 audiences look forward to on January 22nd at 7 pm Is it possible to give us a sense without giving us spoilers?

Will: The audience is going to get beautiful insight into the great work Cat and her team at She Angels Foundation do on a daily basis in helping change the lives of girls and women. They are also going to get incredible performances from some of the brightest talents of tv, film, and stage through song, comedy, and pure entertainment.

Cat, you are working alongside two show business mavens, here - do you have a personal relationship with the world of entertainment? Any nightclub shows in your history?

Well, I've certainly attended a ton of Broadway and nightclub shows. Joan and Will are mavens for sure, and so grateful they love the She Angels movement and wanted to help us raise awareness in the Broadway community. My husband has been a successful television writer and producer for 25 years, and as an actress, I had a successful career in commercials. So while I'm no stranger to the entertainment industry, I know that Broadway and nightclubs are a whole different arena. Without the remarkable skills and experience of Joan, Will, and musical director Ron Abel, a production like this would not have been possible.

Joan, in recent years there has been a change in the tide with regard to women supporting other women, rather than working against them. You work in a notoriously competitive business - have you seen a change in attitudes in the industry that reflects that?

Joan: Stephen, that is a wonderful question that has got me thinking.

I, thankfully, have two sisters and a brother that were brought up to champion and support each other. I also have three daughters that were brought up the same way.

In addition, I have wonderful girlfriends so it was hard for me to see the competition on a daily basis. But yes, of course, women competing against women in our business is inevitable. But now, with everything going on in the world, I think we are opening our eyes to see the power of working together and supporting each other...in every arena. And there is so much more work ahead of us.

Will, you have some heavy-hitting talent in this show, including some prominent male performers. Why is it important for men to be supportive of women and organizations that empower them?

Will: It takes a village - and it's every human that makes an event and an organization like She Angels succeed!

Ladies, there are some women who prefer to do it on their own, that having male influence in their organization lessens the weight of their message. What is your, personal, experience with women and men working side by side to empower women?

Cat: Joan and I have always been very fortunate to have men in our lives who love, support, and value the opinion of women. I know for sure that this is not always the case.

Since the data shows that less than 2% of philanthropic and VC giving in the US goes to women and girls' causes, that might suggest a strong male influence in decision-making.

Joan: In my experience, I do my best to seek out and surround myself with men who empower women, and truly, there are many. Just like in life or the creation of a show, it's the people we have around us that make the difference in the quality of our lives.

Cat, for any of our readers who cannot attend the fundraiser but who want to support She Angels, what would you advise as some of the best ways to get involved?

Thank you for asking. We are a membership-driven foundation. Our grant funds come directly from our members, through Collective Giving. Every member's contribution is 100% tax deductible and, as a volunteer-driven foundation, every penny goes towards our grants. To learn how to become a member or make a contribution, visit our website: sheangelsfoundation.org

Also: There are Livestream tickets available for the show on the Green Room 42 website.

Friends, I thank you for taking the time out to chat with us today. I hope the show is spectacular and that you raise a lot of money.

Hi friends, and welcome to Broadway World!

Joan you are producing while, Will, you are directing a starry benefit titled BROADWAY SINGS FOR SHE ANGELS, which is an organization that you co-founded, Cat. Let us begin with the foundation of the event - the foundation itself: Cat, tell me about the SHE ANGELS FOUNDATION.

Cat: She Angels Foundation is a movement creating a big impact to meet the critical need for funding women and girls' causes. By awarding grants to organizations that have been underfunded for far too long, we help unlock the potential and valuable perspectives of women.

Having a balanced perspective can create real change and bring a productive impact to our society.

What was the defining moment in your personal life that led to the creation of the foundation?

Cat: 25 years ago, I co-founded Shane's Inspiration in memory of my son. Shane's Inspiration is dedicated to creating inclusive playgrounds and education programs that foster a bias-free world for children with disabilities. I felt my mission was complete after we raised over one hundred million dollars, and built 75 universally accessible playgrounds around the world.

She Angels Foundation was created when I realized that there was a critical unmet need for women's and girls funding. At first, I was shocked at the Data, and then I got mad. At that point, I knew that I had to take action. And with my history, I knew I had the skill set to do so.

What does the foundation look for when seeking out the grant recipients that it awards?

Cat: She Angels gives grants to female-founded non-profit organizations that provide mentorship, funding, and resources to a diverse portfolio of women and girls' causes.

Joan, put me in the picture of creating an event of this size and this nature, with so many people.

Joan: Right before the pandemic, I produced an event at Carnegie Hall for Shane's Inspiration. It was a very exciting and wonderful production and almost a year in the making. I learned from that event that the most important aspect of producing on any level is to include and surround yourself with talented and extremely competent people that you trust to help bring your vision to life.

When Cat and I began discussing the evening at The Green Room 42, the first thing I did was to bring in my close and very talented friends, Roma Torre, WILL NUNZIATA, and Ron Abel. Roma is family and a remarkable anchorwoman and host, Will and I worked together on my last show, and I am one of the leads in a sitcom he has created, and Ron and I have worked together since I was 22!

Having worked with all of them before, I knew going in that we would all have a strong working relationship and the show itself would be wonderful.

I know that you have worked extensively with Will since he worked with you on the creation of your own nightclub act. What has been your journey with Cat and the She Angels organization?

Joan: Cat and I have known each other since we were in the crib. (Well, maybe not exactly the crib but for over 30 years!) When she called to tell me that she was putting together a group of her closest friends and mentors and asked me to be a founding She Angels member, I didn't hesitate. I was then floored when I did some research and saw that there was a tremendous unmet need to support women and girls.

Will, you have spent a significant amount of time guiding actors to noteworthy performances, in roles as themselves. Does the work of a director differ greatly when it comes to orchestrating a big event like this, or are the objectives and techniques similar to your more regular artistic ventures?

Will: Whether it's a film project, a theatre piece, or a benefit - there's one thing that always remains a must for me regardless of the medium... to make sure the person performing feels comfortable and has the support to be their best, most authentic selves. Period. Because this is a fast and furious "assignment", my job is to make sure that the evening ebbs and flows in an exciting way, that performers are singing songs they love to sing, and that every song sung in some way, shape, or form connects with the "mission statement" of the She Angels Foundation.

What can the Green Room 42 audiences look forward to on January 22nd at 7 pm Is it possible to give us a sense without giving us spoilers?

Will: The audience is going to get beautiful insight into the great work Cat and her team at She Angels Foundation do on a daily basis in helping change the lives of girls and women. They are also going to get incredible performances from some of the brightest talents of tv, film, and stage through song, comedy, and pure entertainment.

Cat, you are working alongside two show business mavens, here - do you have a personal relationship with the world of entertainment? Any nightclub shows in your history?

Well, I've certainly attended a ton of Broadway and nightclub shows. Joan and Will are mavens for sure, and so grateful they love the She Angels movement and wanted to help us raise awareness in the Broadway community. My husband has been a successful television writer and producer for 25 years, and as an actress, I had a successful career in commercials. So while I'm no stranger to the entertainment industry, I know that Broadway and nightclubs are a whole different arena. Without the remarkable skills and experience of Joan, Will, and musical director Ron Abel, a production like this would not have been possible.

Joan, in recent years there has been a change in the tide with regard to women supporting other women, rather than working against them. You work in a notoriously competitive business - have you seen a change in attitudes in the industry that reflects that?

Joan: Stephen, that is a wonderful question that has got me thinking.

I, thankfully, have two sisters and a brother that were brought up to champion and support each other. I also have three daughters that were brought up the same way.

In addition, I have wonderful girlfriends so it was hard for me to see the competition on a daily basis. But yes, of course, women competing against women in our business is inevitable. But now, with everything going on in the world, I think we are opening our eyes to see the power of working together and supporting each other...in every arena. And there is so much more work ahead of us.

Will, you have some heavy-hitting talent in this show, including some prominent male performers. Why is it important for men to be supportive of women and organizations that empower them?

Will: It takes a village - and it's every human that makes an event and an organization like She Angels succeed!

Ladies, there are some women who prefer to do it on their own, that having male influence in their organization lessens the weight of their message. What is your, personal, experience with women and men working side by side to empower women?

Cat: Joan and I have always been very fortunate to have men in our lives who love, support, and value the opinion of women. I know for sure that this is not always the case.

Since the data shows that less than 2% of philanthropic and VC giving in the US goes to women and girls' causes, that might suggest a strong male influence in decision-making.

Joan: In my experience, I do my best to seek out and surround myself with men who empower women, and truly, there are many. Just like in life or the creation of a show, it's the people we have around us that make the difference in the quality of our lives.

Cat, for any of our readers who cannot attend the fundraiser but who want to support She Angels, what would you advise as some of the best ways to get involved?

Thank you for asking. We are a membership-driven foundation. Our grant funds come directly from our members, through Collective Giving. Every member's contribution is 100% tax deductible and, as a volunteer-driven foundation, every penny goes towards our grants. To learn how to become a member or make a contribution, visit our website: sheangelsfoundation.org

Also: There are Livestream tickets available for the show on the Green Room 42 website HERE

Friends, I thank you for taking the time out to chat with us today. I hope the show is spectacular and that you raise a lot of money.

Will: It was a real pleasure.

Photos in this article were provided by the interviewees.