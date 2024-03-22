Interview: 54 SINGS BROADWAY AROUND THE GLOBE Is Traveling to 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Monday March 25th at 9:30 p.m., Alyssa Kirchner and Michael D'Elia are co-producing and co-directing a fun cabaret show at 54 Below, Broadway’s Supper Club, that promises to take you around the world through song, with showtunes set around the globe. We spoke about the upcoming show, where the idea came from, and more.

Can you tell me a bit about your upcoming 54 Sings Broadway Around The Globe show?

This show will take the audience around the globe on a musical adventure accompanied by graphics on the screens overhead! Making stops in Saigon, Transylvania, and even the ocean, this cast will be singing some of everyone’s favorites as they travel. This cast features Off-Broadway actors Jamie Baio, and Matthew J. Hoffman, as well as TikTok star Brett Evans, better known as @Kermitmafrog, and so many more talented individuals!

How did you come up with the idea for this?

Recently my co-producer and I took a trip to Epcot in Disney World where we “traveled” around the world in one day while exploring the park. We thought this was a really cool concept and as two people who grew up in and around theaters, we both naturally thought, “Can we make a show out of this?” What came next was loads of planning and organizing, trying to figure out how we could get around the globe traveling via Broadway show tunes and what we could add to that to make it special.

What part of the show are you most looking forward to, or excited about?

We are most excited about the visual aspects of this show! We have an incredibly talented artist named Amber Dellacamera who has made the most amazing video to accompany what will be happening on stage. She has designed a video that follows our cast around the world via airplane and features footage from each location. Amber has made it possible for this show to not only have beautiful sounds but also beautiful sights, and we could not be more excited for everyone to see how they have enhanced our show!

How did you come up with the set list for the show? What was that process like?

Since our show has an around the globe theme, we actually took a globe and planned our flight path out using it! We knew from the start that we wanted to start and end in Margaritaville to honor the recent passing of Jimmy Buffett, so from there it was a matter of picking locations that could get us around the globe and back to our original starting point. We had a lot of fun researching what shows are set in different countries and states, and we can’t wait to show off all the songs we have picked!

If you could ask yourself one question about this show and answer it, what would it be?

If we could ask ourselves anything about this show and answer it, we would want to know; “Is there anyone else who has been largely important in making this show happen?” and my answer would be Asher Denburg! Asher is the Music Director for this show, and he has done an amazing job teaching our cast the harmonies they need to know as well as getting things done quickly. Asher is wonderful to work with, and we are very grateful to have him onboard.

What's coming up next for you?

We have a super exciting project coming up that we cannot announce just yet but will be happening at the end of June!

Tickets to 54 Sings Broadway Around the Globe are available here.