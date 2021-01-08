Independent Performance Artists Respond To The Current State Of America In New Virtual Cabaret

Damian Portz (he/him) and Robert E. Williams II (they/them) are two non-binary artists who came together with the idea of producing a virtual cabaret to employ artists across America whose work was affected due to COVID live performance closures. The concept of the cabaret is for performance to reflect and respond to the current state of the nation in terms of their personal experience. Each performance is unique in not only personal narrative but also in presentation with the cast coming from a variety of performance backgrounds. ANARCHY americana's intent is to expose audiences to various forms of performance and perspectives.

ANARCHY americana is honored to have RuPaul's Drag Race alum and Black Girl Magic show coordinator The Vixen host their first cabaret. Other talents include drag artist Prince Nikki (Co-Secretary of the Chicago Black Drag Council & Mutual Aid Coordinator at Brave Space Alliance), puppeteer Michele Stine, juggler and circus artist David Chervony (Masters of Gravity, Amazing Acrobats of Shanghai, Cirque Us, & Actors Gymnasium), burlesque performer Lavender Vyxn, stripper drag clown Clitora Leigh, and drag artist Bon Abhijeet, singer-songwriter Erycka Ortiz, contortionist Harlen Qwyr, and drag artist Jane Tracee.

All of the ticket sales from this show will go directly to paying the performers.

The Cast

Host - The Vixen

Performers:

Bon Abhijeet

David Chervony

Clitora Leigh

Prince Nikki

Erycka Ortiz

Harlen Qwyr

Michele Stine

Jance Tracee

Lavender Vyxn

PRODUCTION STAFF

Co-Producer - Damian Portz

Co-Producer - Robert E. Williams II

Performance will stream Friday January 15h & January 16th at 8:00pm CST / 9:00pm EST and Sunday January 17th at 4:00 pm CST / 5:00pm EST. Tickets are $10 for General Admission and $15 for General Admission + Standby. Purchasing a GA + Standby Ticket generates one Rush Ticket for the night the ticket is purchased. Ticket sales and the Rush Ticket sign-ups can be accessed via ANARCHY americana's website:

https://anarchyamericana.wixsite.com/my-site