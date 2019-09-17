IN THE WORKS Returns to The Duplex Cabaret Theatre Sept 22nd

Honeck-Moss Productions presents "In The Works." Celebrating it's Fourth Season! This exciting series was conceived as an opportunity for composers to try out new work in front of an audience and see how it plays in a supportive environment. It is also an opportunity to create community among the composers and their performers.



In The Works is normally presented on the 3rd Sunday of the month and features three composers or composer teams, each presenting about 20 minutes of new material. This month Sunday Sept 22nd at 9:30pm features the works of composers: Alanya Bridge, David Coleman and A.J. Freeman. Hosted by:Thomas Honeck.

Performances by: Colin Anderson, Joshua Cerdenia, Laura Cetti, Mia Gerachis, Zach Landes, Martin Landry, Matt Liu, Robert Pollack,

Mick Rafalski, Mikki Sodergren, and Jason Weisinger.

The Duplex Cabaret Theatre is located at 61 Christopher Street (on 7th Avenue, just off the 1 train). Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door, and there is a two beverage minimum.

$5 Ticket for Broadwayworld readers, use the Coupon Code: BWW at check out. Tickets are available at: www.purplepass.com/works0922

Alanya Bridge is an award winning musical theatre composer lyricist. Her work has been performed around the world, including the Lincoln Center, Playwrights Downtown, Feinstein's 54 Below, The Pershing Square Signature Theatre, The Times Center, The Duplex Cabaret Theatre, Theatre Royal Stratford East, Tristan Bates Theatre, Leicester Square Theatre and numerous theatres around New York, Australia and London.

Alanya is a graduate of the Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program, Tisch School of Arts, New York University and former member of the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop. She is a member of the Dramatists Guild and Mercury Musical Developments. Sheet music for her compositions can be found at ContemporaryMusicalTheatre.com, www.homegrownaus.com and alanyabridge.com.

David Coleman is a singer, songwriter and advocate for social justice. He first found himself "writing" lyrics at age six-singing his own words to pop songs. Recognized in elementary school for his lovely soprano voice, David's formal musical training began in a juvenile detention center after he was arrested for truancy and breaking his arm in a fight. He learned to play the guitar on a dare while recovering from said broken arm. Early influences include Jim Croce, Bob Seeger, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Eric Clapton. David holds a Master's from New York Theological Seminary and is a licensed journeyman in horticulture and nursery management.

David is thrilled to have recently made his debut at the Duplex Cabaret Theatre in his "Three Chords & The Truth: a Journey of Hope and Redemption Through Music," under the direction of Lisa Moss, and for the first time combining his love of music and storytelling. David believes music a way to be heard when no one will listen.

A. J. FREEMAN is a writer, teacher, director, and performer originally from Los Angeles, now based in New York. She has worked for over 12 years in educational theatre, directing dozens of full scale productions, and running her own literacy-based musical theatre program for low income students. Through this nonprofit, The Troupe, thousands of children in schools across Los Angeles received free reading books. The Troupe's free musical theatre workshops and assemblies inspired students from all backgrounds to use their gifts and talents through visual and performing arts. She is also a cabaret performer, championing brilliant but forgotten music of the 1920s and 30s, and is a lyricist in the BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop.

