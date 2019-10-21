Honey West Reunites With Freddy Allen For First Cabaret Performance In Over A Decade At Drew's On Halsted

Chicago LGBT Hall of Famer, two-time After Dark Award-winning entertainer Honey West and two- time After Dark Award winner and Chicago Pressie Award Winner for Best Local Entertainer Freddy Allen, reunite for their first Chicago cabaret performance in over a decade since their Gentry days. This event will take place at Drew's On Halsted, 3102 N. Halsted, on Friday, November 15.

There is a $15 cover charge with a $15 food/drink minimum. Dinner starts at 7:00 and the show kicks off at 8:00pm. Reservations are highly suggested for this special event by calling 773-244-9191 or visit DrewsOnHalsted.com.

Honey West is a multi-talented performer who has been a hit on the cabaret circuit since her debut in the 1990 one-woman show, "A Taste of Honey." She has won two After Dark Awards as Chicago's Outstanding Cabaret Entertainer as well as several other honors and accolades.

Her charm and versatility as a singer and comedian have attracted a wide and loyal following in Chicago and beyond. She has performed on cruise ships, at awards shows, for dozens of AIDS and LGBT fundraisers, and in numerous concert and cabaret venues from the Park West to Cabaret Metro, and from Gentry to Hotel Allegro. In 1997 she released the CD "Take Honey West Home" and seven years later released a second collection, "My Big Fat Cheesy Lounge Act".

Among her many gigs, West was seen on "Oprah" backing up Cyndi Lauper and was crowned Ms. Morton Downey Jr. by a panel of celebrity judges on Downey's talk show. She even performed for Julie Andrews and the company of "Victor/Victoria" at their gala opening-night party. West starred opposite her dear friend Alexandra Billings in the comedy Vampire Lesbians of Sodom and has been featured in dozens of stage productions such as "Tony N' Tina's Wedding", "Pussy on the House", "Diva Diaries, The Musical", "Music Kills a Memory", "The Wizard of A.I.D.S.", "Sexy Baby", "Applause", and "Jerry's Girls". West also performed as Don Auxier in "Dirty Dreams of a Clean-Cut Kid", one of the first musicals to address the AIDS epidemic.

Freddy Allen is a multi-talented entertainer. He's a noted jazz/swing pianist, vocalist and works as a ree-lance accompanist, music director, and piano teacher. He has performed at many clubs and events across the country. Most notable Gentry of Chicago. where he was one of the club's most favorite entertainers, as well as North Halsted Market Days.

Over the last twenty-four years, Freddy became well known for his talents as pianist and musical director for the popular music and comedy act Amy & Freddy, with vocalist Amy Armstrong. The beloved duo performed and toured in cities all over the U.S. and Europe and have been the opening act for many great entertainers including Bea Arthur, Phyllis Diller, Kathy Griffin, Mary Wilson and The Supremes, Jennifer Holliday and Leslie Jordan. Amy & Freddy produced four nationally released albums praised by critics and audiences, alike. Their most recent CD, We Get Along, showcased four of Freddy's original songs, including the title track.

Drew's on Halsted has been a staple in the Lakeview neighborhood since 1996, delighting locals and visitors with classic American fare, a full bar, and a friendly atmosphere. Their food is locally sourced, and our seasonal menu always has something new to try.





