Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards

Holiday Cabaret Fundraiser Will Raise Funds To Save Historic Theatre 80 In East Village

Holiday Cabaret attendees will be treated to a spectacular evening of song, dance and acting by 15 diverse performers.

Dec. 15, 2022  

Holiday Cabaret Fundraiser Will Raise Funds To Save Historic Theatre 80 In East Village

Actors, singers and dancers dedicated to saving the historic Theatre 80 in the East Village will perform in a Holiday Cabaret Fundraiser on Monday, December 19, 2022 at 9 p.m. at 80 St. Marks Place, NY, NY 10003. All proceeds go to the Save Theatre 80 Fund. Tickets are $20 at the door and $25 in advance via Venmo @SaveTheater80Showcase.

"Theatre 80 at St. Marks is a beloved artistic home to me and has been to hundreds of other performers throughout its incredible history of presenting live theater for the last six decades," said Zane Kent Michael, coproducer of the Holiday Cabaret Fundraiser with Moira Johnston. "My talented friends and I are excited to produce this show to help the owners raise the funds they need to continue making great art in this legendary East Village institution."

Holiday Cabaret attendees will be treated to a spectacular evening of song, dance and acting by 15 diverse performers. The troupe is busy rehearsing tap dancing, modern dance, original songs, American Songbook standards, showtunes, short scenes and much more.

This is the second fundraiser coproduced by the same team of Zane Kent Michael and Moira Johnston. The first smash-hit benefit show wowed a packed house on November 2 and raised enough for the struggling venue to stay open another month.

Zane Kent Michael has performed on stages in Los Angeles, Pittsburgh and New York. He portrayed Randy in the off-Broadway production of Gemini at the Lion Theatre on Theatre Row. He was cast as Action in The Chrysalis Stage Pittsburg production of West Side Story. Earlier roles include Lord Bigot in the American Theatre of Actors New York production of The Tragedy of King John, and Theban Herald in a New York American Thymele Theatre production of The Suppliant Women. He recently earned a BFA in Musical Theater from The New School and previously graduated from the American Music and Dramatic Academy (AMDA) Musical Theatre program.

Theatre 80 carries on a generational cultural function, which has helped to create the East Village from the Lower East Side of Manhattan, New York City. When Theatre 80 was first envisioned and built at 80 Saint Marks Place, the neighborhood of the Lower East Side was a blighted area and the term East Village had yet to be coined. Theatre 80 was among the first of the cultural institutions, which began the Lower East Side Arts Movement resulting in the neighborhood now being referred to as the East Village.

Beginning during Prohibition, the venue at 80 Saint Marks Place was a vital destination for performers of all kinds. Jazz greats such as Thelonious Monk, Harry "Sweets" Edison, John Coltrane and Frank Sinatra performed on stage before Theatre 80 was established in the former nightclub. The tradition of excellence continues at Theatre 80 where the careers of many famous performers were launched including Gary Burghoff, Bob Balaban and even an usher, Billy Crystal. During the 1970s and 80s as a film revival house, audiences were able to see vintage films on a movie screen in Theatre 80. It was also visited by a host of great names in theater, many of whom left their names, foot and hand prints in the cement of the sidewalk. A partial list includes Gloria Swanson, Joan Crawford, Myrna Loy, Ruby Keeler, Joan Blondell, Kitty Carlisle, Allan Jones, Winnie Shaw, Joan Rivers and Fifi D'Orsay.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.


BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


54 Below to Present New Monthly Series LOVE SONG SATURDAY NIGHT Photo
54 Below to Present New Monthly Series LOVE SONG SATURDAY NIGHT
54 BELOW is introducing Love Song Saturday Night, a new monthly concert series! This romantic evening will play Jan 14 at 9:30pm & Jan 28 at 7:00pm.
Interview: SO NOW YOU KNOW with Singer Adam B. Shapiro of Off-Broadways Fiddler on the Roo Photo
Interview: SO NOW YOU KNOW with Singer Adam B. Shapiro of Off-Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish at New World Stages
Chances are you’ve seen Adam B. Shapiro in something. Maybe on television as the Cantor in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, maybe featured as Bella in HBO’s The Normal Heart, possibly as the lead singer on Holland America Cruise Line’s Show Room at Sea. If you are in New York City, there’s a good possibility you’ve been lucky to witness Adam starring in one of his award winning solo cabaret shows around the city.
LIVE WITH RYE & FRIENDS ON BROADWAY Finds New Home at The Dickens in Hells Kitchen Photo
LIVE WITH RYE & FRIENDS ON BROADWAY Finds New Home at The Dickens in Hell's Kitchen
Rye Myers, “Your Broadway & Entertainment BFF!” and Host of the popular two time BroadwayWorld Award nominated in-person Broadway talk show Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway, the ONLY Broadway talk show in New York City, has landed at a new venue starting in the new year! 
Grammy Award Nominee Clint Holmes to Honor Peter Allen With BETWEEN THE MOON AND NEW YORK Photo
Grammy Award Nominee Clint Holmes to Honor Peter Allen With BETWEEN THE MOON AND NEW YORK at 54 Below
54 BELOW will have Grammy Award nominee Clint Holmes – the consummate entertainer, writer, performer, recording artist, and one of the country’s finest vocalists – return June 1-4 at 7pm with a brand-new concert-event celebrating the songs of the legendary Peter Allen. 

More Hot Stories For You


Holiday Cabaret Fundraiser Will Raise Funds To Save Historic Theatre 80 In East VillageHoliday Cabaret Fundraiser Will Raise Funds To Save Historic Theatre 80 In East Village
December 15, 2022

Actors, singers and dancers dedicated to saving the historic Theatre 80 in the East Village will perform in a Holiday Cabaret Fundraiser on Monday, December 19, 2022 at 9 p.m. at 80 St. Marks Place, NY, NY 10003. All proceeds go to the Save Theatre 80 Fund. Tickets are $20 at the door and $25 in advance via Venmo @SaveTheater80Showcase.
54 Below to Present New Monthly Series LOVE SONG SATURDAY NIGHT54 Below to Present New Monthly Series LOVE SONG SATURDAY NIGHT
December 15, 2022

54 BELOW is introducing Love Song Saturday Night, a new monthly concert series! This romantic evening will play Jan 14 at 9:30pm & Jan 28 at 7:00pm.
LIVE WITH RYE & FRIENDS ON BROADWAY Finds New Home at The Dickens in Hell's KitchenLIVE WITH RYE & FRIENDS ON BROADWAY Finds New Home at The Dickens in Hell's Kitchen
December 15, 2022

Rye Myers, “Your Broadway & Entertainment BFF!” and Host of the popular two time BroadwayWorld Award nominated in-person Broadway talk show Live with Rye & Friends on Broadway, the ONLY Broadway talk show in New York City, has landed at a new venue starting in the new year! 
Grammy Award Nominee Clint Holmes to Honor Peter Allen With BETWEEN THE MOON AND NEW YORK at 54 BelowGrammy Award Nominee Clint Holmes to Honor Peter Allen With BETWEEN THE MOON AND NEW YORK at 54 Below
December 15, 2022

54 BELOW will have Grammy Award nominee Clint Holmes – the consummate entertainer, writer, performer, recording artist, and one of the country’s finest vocalists – return June 1-4 at 7pm with a brand-new concert-event celebrating the songs of the legendary Peter Allen. 
Jean Louisa Kelly to Make Solo Concert Debut at The Laurie Beechman Theatre This JanuaryJean Louisa Kelly to Make Solo Concert Debut at The Laurie Beechman Theatre This January
December 15, 2022

JEAN LOUISA KELLY – the stage and screen star from the original Broadway cast of Into the Woods, and the movies Uncle Buck, Mr. Holland’s Opus, The Fantasticks, and Top Gun: Maverick – will make her New York concert debut at The Laurie Beechman Theatre on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM.
share