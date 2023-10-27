Henry Russell Bergstein to Present CHEESEFEST: AN UNAUTHORIZED BARBRA STREISAND BOOK RELEASE PARTY at The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present Emmy nominated casting director Henry Russell Bergstein and Friends in “cheeseFEST: An Unauthorized Barbra Streisand Book Release Party” on Monday, November 13 at 7:00 PM. Bergstein brings together a group of performers (and former performers) from stage, screen, and behind-the-scenes of stage and screen to celebrate the release of Streisand’s new memoir, My Name is Barbra, with songs and short readings. All proceeds to benefit The Entertainment Community Fund. In addition to Mr. Bergstein, the show features Hannah Solow, Jessica Daniels, and music director Bryan Blaskie, with many more to be announced.

Russell remembers when he discovered that it wasn’t a typo on the divider at the music store: Barbra Streisand had purposefully dropped an “a” from her name. A shining star that was born before the internet, there were some things we thought we’d never knew about her love and life…that is until she decided to share it with us in her 992-page book. Come celebrate Barbra and eat some cheese.

Henry Russell Bergstein is an Emmy nominated and Artios Award-winning casting director who has appeared as a performer on Netflix and Comedy Central. He received Emmy nominations for HBO’s “Succession” and Netflix’s “Inventing Anna.” Other television includes: “The Other Two,” “Mozart in the Jungle,” “Black Mirror,” “The Sinner,” “Ramy” (pilot). Film credits include: Mass (Independent Spirit Robert Altman Award), Black Bear, The Kindergarten Teacher, Saturday Church, It Felt Like Love, Grandma, The Week Of, Love After Love, and Vampires Vs. The Bronx. Podcasts: “Homecoming” and “Anthem: Homunculus.” Most recently VP of Casting at HBO Max. Theater: Broadway, Off- and Off-Off-Broadway specializing in new American plays and musicals. Over 20 productions at Vineyard and numerous productions at Ars Nova, LCT3, Signature, Rattlestick, PS 122.

“cheeseFEST: An Unauthorized Barbra Streisand Book Release Party” will be presented on Monday, November 13 at 7:00 PM at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $20-$50. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit Click Here

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square – is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as “Broadway’s Off-Night Hotspot,” our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Frankie Grande, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it’s missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway’s off-night hotspot.

Friday, October 27 and Tuesday, November 28 at 7:00 PM

Alexandra Silber

“The Hour of the Pearl”

Featuring an eclectic array of music spanning everything from folk, jazz, American songbook, and some special Broadway favorites, join Grammy-nominated vocalist Alexandra Silber as she returns with her brand-new solo show, a musical evening of eclectic songs and unmissable stories. This multi-hyphenate artist is joined by her longtime collaborator and Obie-winning musical director Ben Moss. Alexandra is a 2014 Grammy nominee for her portrayal of Maria in the first-ever full symphonic recording of West Side Story, conducted by Michael Tilson Thomas with the San Francisco Symphony. Broadway and New York credits include Tzeitel in Fiddler on the Roof, Master Class (with Tyne Daly), Sara Jane in the world-premiere of Arlington (Outer Critics Circle nomination), and The Young Wife in Hello Again (Drama League Award nomination), Einstein’s Dreams, The Lucky Star, and the title role in Nell Gwynn for The Acting Company.

Thursday, October 19 and Monday, November 6 at 7:00 PM

Mamie Parris

“Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride”

Mamie Parris, star of Broadway’s Cats, School of Rock and more, brings you for the Andrew Lloyd Webber evening you didn’t know you needed – or maybe it’s the Andrew Lloyd Webber evening you've been waiting for. Now is your chance to think back on those playlists you belted along with in high school, surrender to the music of the night, and let the memory live again. Mamie Parris, who starred as Grizabella in the Broadway revival of Cats for 14 acclaimed months, wraps her impressive vocal cords around such fan favorites as “Rainbow High,” “Tell Me on a Sunday,” and “As If We Never Said Goodbye.” She also includes her own number from School of Rock, “Give Up Your Dreams,” and more surprising choices ranging from “Chanson d’Enfance” to “Starlight Express.” Conceived and directed by Ben Rimalower (“Countess and Friends,” “Leslie Kritzer is Patti LuPone at Les Mouches”) with musical direction and arrangements by Brian J. Nash (Natalie Joy Johnson, LuAnn de Lesseps), “Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride” promises something for everyone and more than just a little touch of star quality.

Friday, November 17 at 9:30 PM

Paul Iacono

“Paul Iacono, Unfiltered”

Back by popular demand, “Paul Iacono, Unfiltered” is a bawdy evening of excess and exposé with actor/writer Paul Iacono (G.B.F., Fame, and MTVs “The Hard Times of RJ Berger”). Join Paul for a surreal vaudevillian celebration through the highs, lows, and misadventures from his past five years out of the spotlight. Directed by Eric Gilliland and written by Iacono, Paul weaves insanely personal and wildly hilarious moments from Hollywood to 42nd Street and beyond, accompanied onstage by Music Director Drew Wutke, with music consulting and arrangements by Peter Saxe.

Saturday, November 18 at 9:30 PM

Roberto Araujo

“I Just Wanted You to Know”

Winner of the “Outstanding Featured Performer” award at the Fresh Fruit Festival, Araujo takes audiences through anecdotes from his life, bringing an unapologetic honesty to his narrative. The concert will feature songs by Stephen Sondheim, David Yazbek, Steven Lutvak, and more, along with dynamic and timely stories filled with heart and humor. “I Just Wanted You to Know” features a five-piece band led by music director Drew Wutke. The show is directed by Mónica Huarte, with musical staging by Jason Wise. Araujo started his career in his hometown of Mexico City working on shows such as Rent, Guys & Dolls, and Cats. His voice was featured as the singing voice of Joseph in the Dreamworks’ animated feature Joseph: King of Dreams. Since relocating to New York City in 2000, Roberto has worked on the development of several new musicals, including Street Lights at the New York Musical Theatre Festival, Go West directed by Jamie King, and Rachel. Roberto has also appeared in concert alongside Broadway stars including Tom Wopat, Carol Woods and Bianca Marroquin. He is currently part of the “On Stage” team at NY1 as a video journalist.