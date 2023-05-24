Henry Platt, Philippe Arroyo and More Join 54 Sings Charlie Puth

The concert is on June 20.

By:
When his first record dropped in 2015, Charlie Puth became an overnight star with some of the biggest hits in pop music including “We Don't Talk Anymore,” “Marvin Gaye,” “One Call Away,” and “Attention.” On Tuesday, June 20th, 2023 at 9:30PM, 54 Sings Charlie Puth brings these hits to life like they've never been heard before. 

The one-night-only is scheduled to include Philippe Arroyo (& Juliet), Jason Goldston (Jagged Little Pill), F. Michael Haynie (Frozen), Diana Huey (The Little Mermaid), Gryphyn Karimloo (BOUND! The Musical), Marina Kondo (KPOP), Tommi Lock (Nostalgia Night), Henry Platt (“Sing On!”), Morgan Reilly (Freestyle Love Supreme), Sadie Seelert (Mary Poppins), and Becca Suskauer (Pretty Woman). Casting is subject to change. 

The evening is directed and produced by Ben Nissen (Fran Spot Productions) and Luke Williams (Luke Williams & Company: SPEAK UP), with music direction and arrangements by Williams. Russell McCook is the Associate Producer and projections will be designed by Robert W. Schneider.

54 SINGS Charlie Puth will be presented on Tuesday, June 20th, 2023 for one performance only - at 9:30PM. Tickets start at $35 with a $25 food and beverage minimum. 54 Below is located at 254 W. 54th Street. For more information and tickets, call (646) 476-3551 or visit: Click Here.




