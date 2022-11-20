10TH ANNUAL TRIBUTE TO THE STAR WARS HOLIDAY SPECIAL to Play The Slipper Room

Handsome Brad and Cherry Pitz will present: Hotsy Totsy Burlesque's 10th Annual Tribute to The Star Wars Holiday Special at The Slipper Room (167 Orchard Street, NYC) on Thursday, December 8, 2022. For tickets go to: www.slipperroom.com or https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2210523®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2FHotsyStarWarsHoliday?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

The cast will feature Andy Ross, Brief Sweat, Luna Lee, Rosie Cheeks, Lydia Wilts, Bimini Cricket, Lady Sqwheels, Le Grand Chaton, Erika Rodgers, Foxie Danger, Handsome Brad, and Cherry Pitz.

This year, George Lucas has come to visit the Home for Wayward Girls and Fallen Women because he is seeing what Disney is doing with the franchince and he wants back in. Problem is Disney won't take his calls, so he has come to the place where he knows his new ideas will be appreciated. Cherry Pitz loves the holiday special, so she might appreciate his new ideas like "Real Housewives of Wookie Planet" or "The Great Bespin Bake Off."

Ever the optimist and fan girl, Cherry is here to help him make all his dreams come true.

The Star Wars Holiday Special was quite possibly the worst holiday special ever conceived. George Lucus is quoted as saying. "If I had the time and a sledgehammer, I would track down every copy of that show and smash it." It is literally Star Wars meets rejected skits from The Carol Burnett Show and out of work actors from the world of Sid and Marty Krofft. It stars the cast of the original Star Wars trilogy Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher & Harrison Ford (they were under contract and couldn't get out of it). It was written by the staff writers of The Carol Burnett Show who admitted they had not seen the movie, and featured special guest stars Harvey Korman, Bea Arthur, Art Carney, The Jefferson Starship and a cast of fur suited character actors as Chewbacca's family. It is chock full of WTF moments, such as Carrie Fisher singing and even includes Wookie-porn.

Every month guests are invited to The Home For Wayward Girls and Fallen Women. The residents of the home need money to keep their hotel open and to buy G-strings and glitter. Sadly, the shows have had their technical difficulties and in the past, they have had to combat Daleks, Darth Vader, The Borg, Zombies, The Ghost of Vincent Price, Network Censors, Evil from other dimensions and most recently Covid-19. But onward they press and the house mother Cherry Pitz along with her faithful consort Handsome Brad promise beautiful, clothing-averse nerds, lots of laughs, spinning tassels and fun!