Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

10TH ANNUAL TRIBUTE TO THE STAR WARS HOLIDAY SPECIAL to Play The Slipper Room

This year, George Lucas has come to visit the Home for Wayward Girls and Fallen Women because he is seeing what Disney is doing with the franchince and he wants back in.

Nov. 20, 2022  

10TH ANNUAL TRIBUTE TO THE STAR WARS HOLIDAY SPECIAL to Play The Slipper Room Handsome Brad and Cherry Pitz will present: Hotsy Totsy Burlesque's 10th Annual Tribute to The Star Wars Holiday Special at The Slipper Room (167 Orchard Street, NYC) on Thursday, December 8, 2022. For tickets go to: www.slipperroom.com or https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2210523®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2FHotsyStarWarsHoliday?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

The cast will feature Andy Ross, Brief Sweat, Luna Lee, Rosie Cheeks, Lydia Wilts, Bimini Cricket, Lady Sqwheels, Le Grand Chaton, Erika Rodgers, Foxie Danger, Handsome Brad, and Cherry Pitz.

This year, George Lucas has come to visit the Home for Wayward Girls and Fallen Women because he is seeing what Disney is doing with the franchince and he wants back in. Problem is Disney won't take his calls, so he has come to the place where he knows his new ideas will be appreciated. Cherry Pitz loves the holiday special, so she might appreciate his new ideas like "Real Housewives of Wookie Planet" or "The Great Bespin Bake Off."

Ever the optimist and fan girl, Cherry is here to help him make all his dreams come true.

The Star Wars Holiday Special was quite possibly the worst holiday special ever conceived. George Lucus is quoted as saying. "If I had the time and a sledgehammer, I would track down every copy of that show and smash it." It is literally Star Wars meets rejected skits from The Carol Burnett Show and out of work actors from the world of Sid and Marty Krofft. It stars the cast of the original Star Wars trilogy Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher & Harrison Ford (they were under contract and couldn't get out of it). It was written by the staff writers of The Carol Burnett Show who admitted they had not seen the movie, and featured special guest stars Harvey Korman, Bea Arthur, Art Carney, The Jefferson Starship and a cast of fur suited character actors as Chewbacca's family. It is chock full of WTF moments, such as Carrie Fisher singing and even includes Wookie-porn.

Every month guests are invited to The Home For Wayward Girls and Fallen Women. The residents of the home need money to keep their hotel open and to buy G-strings and glitter. Sadly, the shows have had their technical difficulties and in the past, they have had to combat Daleks, Darth Vader, The Borg, Zombies, The Ghost of Vincent Price, Network Censors, Evil from other dimensions and most recently Covid-19. But onward they press and the house mother Cherry Pitz along with her faithful consort Handsome Brad promise beautiful, clothing-averse nerds, lots of laughs, spinning tassels and fun!


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.



2022 MAC Award Winner Rian Keating Returns to Dont Tell Mama with IN THIS TRAVELING HEART Photo
2022 MAC Award Winner Rian Keating Returns to Don't Tell Mama with IN THIS TRAVELING HEART
Long regarded by the New York City cabaret community as one its most gifted storytellers, the 2022 MAC Award winner Rian Keating will bring back his childhood musical memoir, In This Traveling Heart, for three December performances at Don't Tell Mama to benefit the Golden Door Scholarship Fund.
Edmund Begnall to Present HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS at Birdland Theater in December Photo
Edmund Begnall to Present HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS at Birdland Theater in December
BIRDLAND THEATER will present singer and violinist Edmund Bagnell in “Home for the Holidays” on Monday, December 12 at 8:30 PM. The countdown to the holidays is on, and through music and humor Bagnell shares his heartfelt and humorous recipe for a perfectly imperfect holiday season.
Lianne Marie Dobbs In A Helane Blumfield Foto Flash Photo
Lianne Marie Dobbs In A Helane Blumfield Foto Flash
Cabaret artist, singing actress Lianne Marie Dobbs hit the 54 Below stage this week with her special show titled Why CAN'T A Woman...? and Broadway World Cabaret photographer Helane Blumfield caught the action in a gorgeous photo shoot.
Michael Feinstein And Frank Sinatra Make For One Great Concert Photo
Michael Feinstein And Frank Sinatra Make For One Great Concert
Michael Feinstein played Zankel Hall this week with a concert of music made famous by Frank Sinatra and it was everything you hope for when you walk into Carnegie Hall.

More Hot Stories For You


Samantha Pauly, Liz Callaway, Ann Hampton Callaway, and More to Play 54 Below Next WeekSamantha Pauly, Liz Callaway, Ann Hampton Callaway, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week
November 20, 2022

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. 
10TH ANNUAL TRIBUTE TO THE STAR WARS HOLIDAY SPECIAL to Play The Slipper Room10TH ANNUAL TRIBUTE TO THE STAR WARS HOLIDAY SPECIAL to Play The Slipper Room
November 20, 2022

Handsome Brad and Cherry Pitz will present: Hotsy Totsy Burlesque's 10th Annual Tribute to The Star Wars Holiday Special at The Slipper Room on Thursday, December 8, 2022.
2022 MAC Award Winner Rian Keating Returns to Don't Tell Mama with IN THIS TRAVELING HEART2022 MAC Award Winner Rian Keating Returns to Don't Tell Mama with IN THIS TRAVELING HEART
November 19, 2022

Long regarded by the New York City cabaret community as one its most gifted storytellers, the 2022 MAC Award winner Rian Keating will bring back his childhood musical memoir, In This Traveling Heart, for three December performances at Don't Tell Mama to benefit the Golden Door Scholarship Fund.
Edmund Begnall to Present HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS at Birdland Theater in DecemberEdmund Begnall to Present HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS at Birdland Theater in December
November 18, 2022

BIRDLAND THEATER will present singer and violinist Edmund Bagnell in “Home for the Holidays” on Monday, December 12 at 8:30 PM. The countdown to the holidays is on, and through music and humor Bagnell shares his heartfelt and humorous recipe for a perfectly imperfect holiday season.
Samantha Pauly to Make Solo Debut at 54 Below This MonthSamantha Pauly to Make Solo Debut at 54 Below This Month
November 16, 2022

54 BELOW will welcome Six’s original Katherine Howard, Samantha Pauly, as she makes her solo debut on November 27 at 9:30pm, with an encore performance on April 11 at 9:30pm.