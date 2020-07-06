HARP Theatricals To Present SUMMER STUCK: A Virtual Cabaret

SUMMER STUCK is a virtual cabaret in which individuals will perform songs from or inspired by productions affected by the Coronavirus pandemic. The cabaret will feature a number of talented individuals who have had contracts, productions, concerts, or other gigs cancelled or postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The cabaret will broadcast via YouTube and Facebook on Thursday, July 9 at 8:00pm EST. The cast of SUMMER STUCK includes Camille Clossum, Sarah Colt, Quenton Ellis, Caileigh Idell, Meghan Landon, Kaléa Leverette, Brian Lundy, Roe Manzo, Brianna Martinez, Gabriella Marzetta, Mia Massaro, Daria Redus and Courtney Silber.

While there is no charge for admission, there is a suggested donation of $5 to The Okra Project. The Okra Project is a collective that seeks to address the global crisis faced by Black Trans people by bringing home cooked, healthy, and culturally specific meals and resources to Black Trans People. One session costs The Okra Project $90 (including chef pay & groceries), so for every 18 people that donate, one session can be covered for The Okra Project. Please visit www.theokraproject.com to learn more or to donate.

HARP Theatricals (Hayden and Rikki Productions) is a New York City based production company dedicated to producing new and original work that promotes change and is reflective of the social and political climate. The company was founded in 2018 by Hayden Anderson and Rikki Ziegelman. Previous Productions include Pop Diva's Go 40's! (Don't Tell Mama NYC), Evelyn: A New Musical (Dixon Place), The Lady Power Project: A Devised Song Cycle (Dixon Place), & The Day The Sky Turned (The Tank). HARPtheatricals.com

Hayden Anderson is a theatre artist/producer striving to create and share work that educates and expands human understanding through storytelling. Experience includes: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child San Francisco, Something Rotten! National Tour (Marketing/Press Coordinator, Allied Touring); The Lady Power Project (Producer); Chicago and Waitress on Broadway and worldwide (Assistant, NAMCO); Evelyn: A New Musical (Producer & Assoc. Director); Dear Evan Hansen (Backstage Concierge & Intern, Stacey Mindich Productions); Audience Services at Williamstown Theatre Festival. Hayden is a graduate of the Commercial Theatre Institute and an alumna of Marymount Manhattan College (Musical Theatre & Arts Management). haydenranderson.wixsite.com/home

Rikki Ziegelman is an NYC based performer, producer and journalist. Rikki Ziegelman is a graduate of Marymount Manhattan College (2018) with degrees in Musical Theatre and Journalism, and has since then found her place in freelance work in both fields. She strives to create work that is reflective of the social and political climate, and that induces and inspires change. Currently, Ziegelman acts as the Social Media Manager for BALLROOM BASIX USA, a non-profit company dedicated to teaching the 'basix' of ballroom dance to children across the five boroughs of New York. Alongside, she works backstage at Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway and also acted as the Production Assistant for the West End transfer. Past theatrical credits include American Idiot & Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson (JustArt Theatricals) and the world premiere of The Sisters of Aerilon. rikkiziegelman.com

Summer Stuck: A Virtual Cabaret will premiere on July 9th, 2020 at 8:00pm EST on YouTube at bit.ly/SummerStuck2020. It will also be available on our HARP Theatricals' Facebook page. Visit HARPTheatricals.com for more information or connect with us at @HARPtheatricals on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter or HARP Theatricals on YouTube.

