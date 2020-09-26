Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Guilty Pleasures Cabaret In Virtual HALLOWEEN FREAK SHOW

The event takes place on Friday October 30th.

Sep. 26, 2020  

Guilty Pleasures Cabaret, a song & dance company bringing a modern take to vintage cabaret, is pleased to announce their fifth annual "Halloween Freak Show" on Friday October 30th. This sexy song and dance variety show takes on a spooky circus-themed vibe for the Halloween season. Guilty Pleasures Cabaret has performed four virtual cabarets via Zoom since the nationwide shutdowns due to COVID-19 began, with each performance garnering nearly 300 audience members. The October cast features company members from all over the United States with both live and pre-recorded acts.

Co-Director Andrea Palesh says, "our Halloween Freak Show is a celebration of what makes each of us unique." On what it's been like to pivot to online shows, "Producing virtual shows allows us to reach audience members beyond NYC--with attendees tuning in from all over the world," stated Co-Director Bridget Bose. "Our audience sizes on Zoom are five-times the size of live audiences."

Guilty Pleasures Cabaret in "Halloween Freak Show" will be presented via Zoom on Friday October 30, 2020 at 9:30pm, doors at 9:00PM. Pre-registration to the show is required. There is a $5 suggested donation. To register and for more information please visit www.guiltypleasurescabaret.com.


