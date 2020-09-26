Guilty Pleasures Cabaret In Virtual HALLOWEEN FREAK SHOW

The event takes place on Friday October 30th.

Guilty Pleasures Cabaret, a song & dance company bringing a modern take to vintage cabaret, is pleased to announce their fifth annual "Halloween Freak Show" on Friday October 30th. This sexy song and dance variety show takes on a spooky circus-themed vibe for the Halloween season. Guilty Pleasures Cabaret has performed four virtual cabarets via Zoom since the nationwide shutdowns due to COVID-19 began, with each performance garnering nearly 300 audience members. The October cast features company members from all over the United States with both live and pre-recorded acts.

Co-Director Andrea Palesh says, "our Halloween Freak Show is a celebration of what makes each of us unique." On what it's been like to pivot to online shows, "Producing virtual shows allows us to reach audience members beyond NYC--with attendees tuning in from all over the world," stated Co-Director Bridget Bose. "Our audience sizes on Zoom are five-times the size of live audiences."

Guilty Pleasures Cabaret in "Halloween Freak Show" will be presented via Zoom on Friday October 30, 2020 at 9:30pm, doors at 9:00PM. Pre-registration to the show is required. There is a $5 suggested donation. To register and for more information please visit www.guiltypleasurescabaret.com.

