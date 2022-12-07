Guilty Pleasures Cabaret Comes to Chelsea Table + Stage This Month

GPC Entertainment will bring their signature show, The Guilty Pleasures Cabaret, to a new venue this holiday season. This fresh take on traditional cabaret will be presented on Thursday, December 29th at 9:30PM EST at Chelsea Table + Stage with a live stream option for audience members who wish to view the show from home.

Co-Directors and Producers Bridget Bose and Andrea Palesh describe this show as, "a little something for everyone. Cabaret dance with some holiday flair, some pre-new year party, and of course those signature GPC hair flips and high kicks." Co-producer Melissa Buriak adds that it is "the perfect NYC holiday night out for tourists and locals alike."

The December 29th cast includes company members Andrea Palesh, Bridget Bose, Halle Augenstein, Kayla "Queen Irene" Radomski, Jesse "JesShe" Wintermute, Melissa Buriak, Rachel Caron, Rachel Higbee Pathak, Shannon McGee, and Zoe Harris.

The Guilty Pleasures Cabaret will be presented on Thursday, December 29th at 9:30PM EST at Chelsea Table + Stage, 152 W 26th St in Manhattan. Standard tickets are $30, premium tickets are $40, and online streaming tickets are $20. All tickets are available at www.guiltypleasurescabaret.com

MORE ABOUT THE GUILTY PLEASURES CABARET

Guilty Pleasures Cabaret's self-produced musical dance videos have garnered over 1.8 million views on YouTube alone. NYC's Premier Variety Show brings a modern vibe to vintage cabaret and vaudeville - with high-caliber variety shows that feature synchronized dancing and live singing courtesy of female vocal group - The Sirens. Produced and directed by a female team, the show is full of sultry charm and feminine energy that's redefining the American cabaret experience. This production can be described as an extravaganza in which "Great Gatsby meets Mad Men meets Video Vixens." Guilty Pleasures Cabaret was founded in 2014 by six friends in New York City who wanted to produce a show that highlighted both their performing and creative talents. Inspired by music, dance, and costumes that fulfilled their guilty performing pleasures, the show was born - thus earning their name "Guilty Pleasures Cabaret." They debuted their show in Manhattan on the Upper West Side at a neighborhood bar, and after nine months, moved downtown where they sold out monthly shows at the renowned Duplex Cabaret Theater. The group has since made The Duplex their performing home, with guest appearances at Jazz at Lincoln Center, Feinstein's/54 Below, Cutting Room, DROM, The Triad, The Ten-Foot Rat Cabaret, Clocktower Cabaret in Denver, Stage 773 in Chicago, and Voodoo Comedy Lounge in Denver. In the spring of 2017, the group began performing internationally with performances in San Pedro, Belize, and Bimini, Bahamas. In 2018, GPC founded the female vocal group - The Sirens, who seamlessly blend retro vibes, pop tunes, and musical theatre stylings with tight harmonies and leading lady vocals. In 2020, the company quickly and successfully shifted to virtual programming due to pandemic shutdowns. They continue to innovate their productions to work within an ever-changing post-pandemic environment. For more information, please visit www.guiltypleasurescabaret.com