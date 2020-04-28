Group Of The Arts Presents QUARENTALENT

Arte NY and Group of the Arts (GOTA) join forces and bring you Quaren'Talent, a bilingual Performing Arts extravaganza! The virtual event will be transmitted via Facebook LIVE on Saturday May 2nd at 8:00 pm (Eastern Time).

The event was conceived as a way to help NYC latinx artists from different disciplines and nationalities, during the tough times we are all facing. We hope to facilitate a platform where they can display their talent in the safety of their homes. The participating local artist will have the opportunity to display their information for the viewing public to assist with donations. Arte NY nor GOTA will have any financial benefit from this event. Our goal is to help all those artists in need.

What started out as an idea of a small intimate event has become a talent showcase of great magnitude. We are grateful to count with the support of various recognized international celebrities who will be making special appearances; among them Broadway and Netflix star Mauricio Martinez (On your feet and El Vato). Joining us directly from Mexico are Michelle Rodriguez (Comedy Central & Me Caigo de Risa), Manu NNa (Comedy Central Mexico & Netflix) & Netflix and Telemundo Actor and Producer Guillermo Ivan (Al otro lado del muro & El desconocido). From Colombia we have TV actor and director Alejandro Aguilar (Rosario Tijeras & El Chapo). During the night we will be delighted by the various talented actors and musicians from our very own NYC.

Saturday May 2nd, 8:00 pm (Nueva York) at facebook.com/ARTENYC.





