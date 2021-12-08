Grammy-Nominated Ty Herndon to Perform at Birdland

BIRDLAND will present a special concert from Ty Herndon - the Grammy Award-nominated and Dove Award-winning recording artist -on Monday, December 27 at 7:00 PM. Herndon, with a career spanning two decades, 20 Billboard singles, and five million albums sold, will perform a mix of holiday favorites and highlights of his illustrious catalog. There is a $30 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York.

Ty Herndon first gained popularity while playing the honky-tonks in Texas, and in 1993 he was named "Texas Entertainer of the Year." That honor led to a record deal with Epic Records. Herndon made his chart debut in 1995 with "What Mattered Most," which became his first #1 song. It was also the title track to his debut album, which debuted on the Billboard "Top Country Albums" chart and had the biggest first-week shipment in the history of Epic Records Nashville. Between 1995 and 2002, Herndon charted 17 singles, including his three #1's and numerous Top Ten hits, such as "I Want My Goodbye Back," "Loved Too Much," "A Man Holding On," and "Hands of a Working Man." He topped the charts in 1996 with the single "Living in a Moment" and again in 1998 with "It Must Be Love."

In 2010, Herndon released Journey On, the album heralded as the most personal project of Herndon's career, due in large part to the fact that the it represented his first foray into songwriting. The album earned him a Grammy Award nomination and his first Dove Award. In 2014, Ty Herndon was the first major male country artist to publicly come out as gay. Shortly after, he made history when he hosted the first-of-its-kind country music event, "The Concert for Love and Acceptance." As a philanthropist, Herndon has also donated his time to The Trevor Project, Make A Wish, St. Jude, GLAAD, Feed the Children, and more. In 2018, Herndon was honored with the HRC Visibility Award from Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT civil rights organization, which recognizes efforts to help better the lives of LGBTQ people.

BIRDLAND will present Ty Herndon on Monday, December 27 at 7:00 PM. There is a $30 music charge and a $20 food and beverage minimum. Birdland Jazz Club is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit www.BirdlandJazz.com. In compliance with New York City rules for indoor activities, Birdland requires proof of vaccination or a verified medical exemption from all customers, staff, and performers.