Grammy Award Winner Gustavo Casenave is Coming to Le Poisson Rouge

2019 Uruguayan Latin GRAMMY WINNER and STEINWAY ARTIST, pianist Gustavo Casenave, returns to Le Poisson Rouge with a solo daring proposal. Combining his passionate improvisations and mesmerizing technique, with his eclectic composition skills, he presents an "all original" repertoire in the realms of Tango, Jazz and Contemporary Classical Music. This Grammy Award winner with five nominations and two Gold Medals at the 2019 Global Music Awards promises to deliver an unforgettable and unrepeatable evening of piano solo music.

Casenave, who has called New York City home for two decades, is not only a Grammy Award winner, but a Steinway Artist and ACE Awardee. He graduated with honors from Berklee College of Music, where he was selected as one of the ten best composers from Berklee in three decades. For 20 years he has been touring extensively across the globe, appearing at numerous venues in Europe, Asia, and South, Central, and North America, and presenting his music with different jazz, tango, and chamber ensembles. With more than 20 years of teaching experience in New York, Florida, Uruguay, and Austria, he is a current guest artist for master classes and lectures at The Juilliard School.

Casenave was Bette Midler's Musical Director for two years and her accompanist and private teacher. He also was commissioned to do an arrangement of one of his original compositions, for the ensemble "The twelve cellists of the Berlin Philharmonic," and co-wrote, arranged, and recorded the Tango "Volvere"; with actor Robert Duvall, which premiered at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. He performed and recorded with several Grammy and Oscar award winners, and many other internationally acclaimed artists, including Yo-Yo Ma, Eddie Gomez, Neil Sedaca, John Patitucci, Mark Egan, Jane Ira Bloom, Manolo Badrena, Miguel Zenon, John Benitez, Federico Britos, Miguel Zenon, Avishai Cohen, Charlie Persip, Pedro Giraudo, RayVega, Hector Del Curto, Ruth Brisbane, and Curtis Lundy among many others.

His new album "Balance" just received a Latin Grammy Award for "Best Instrumental Album", and was also nominated among the Top Ten Albums of the Summer 2019, and awarded two gold medals by the Global Music Awards 2019. In 2018, Casenave was finalist in the American Prize in Composition, and during his time as a global musician Casenave received several Latin Grammy nominations. In 1999, he won the international Belgian Artistic Promotion; award at the Europe Jazz Contest 1999, and was the composer for the feature film "La Cascara," which won many awards worldwide.

Where

(le) Poisson Rouge

158 Bleecker Street (between Sullivan St. and Thompson St.)

New York, NY 10012

Nearest public transportation: West 4th - Washington Sq. Station.

Trains: A, B, C, D, E, F, M

Phone: (212) 505-FISH (3474)

When

Thursday March 19th, 2020 8:00PM

Main Space - Minimum Age: 18+

Doors Open: 7:00PM

Show Time: 8:00PM

Who

Gustavo Casenave

What

Casenave Solo "A Piano Story"

Tickets: https://lpr.com/lpr_events/casanave-solo-march-19-2020/

ADV: $29 Table, $20 Standing

DOS: $34 Table, $25 Standing

Casenave Solo "A Piano Story" at Le Poisson Rouge on March 19th, 2020





