Gracie McGraw to Make NYC Solo Debut at Chelsea Table + Stage in July

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present the New York solo debut of vocalist and actor Gracie McGraw, called a “future Broadway star” by Billboard, with two shows on Friday, July 21 and Sunday, July 30, both at 7:00 PM. Both evenings will feature special surprise guests. In her concert “I Will Probably Cry,” Gracie takes the audience on a journey through her love life, featuring theater songs and hits from the ‘70s that speak to different aspects of relationships. The band will be led by music director Jacob Yates. Tickets are $25-$60, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option is available for both shows for $20 each.CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.

Gracie McGraw is a singer and actor with over 13 years of theatre experience. While has yet to be in show on Broadway or London’s West End, that may be about to change. Gracie decided it was time to show New York that she’s here and ready to give it her all. Gracie comments “ ‘I Will Probably Cry’ is the name of the show because, well, I will probably cry. I get very emotional when singing these songs because they say the words that I can’t. I’m sure people will relate. I’m just so grateful and truly agog about making my solo debut. Pretty crazy! Thank you to Chelsea Table + Stage for this amazing opportunity!”

------------------------------------------------------

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at Click Here @chelseatableandstage

------------------------------------------------------



UPCOMING MUSIC HIGHLIGHTS AT CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE

Sunday, July 16 at 9:30 PM

Reeve Carney

*Livestream Available*

After countless sellout performances, Reeve Carney returns to play another solo concert while starring in Hadestown on Broadway. He is best known for his portrayal of Dorian Gray on Showtime’s “Penny Dreadful,” Riff Raff in Fox’s Rocky Horror Picture Show Reimagining, as well as originating the role of Peter Parker in Julie Taymor/U2’s Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. Featuring selections from his 5-time Independent Music Award-winning album, Youth Is Wasted, as well a few surprises from the Broadway canon and the Great American Songbook, Reeve delivers a one-man-show cabaret that feels more like an invitation-only after-party than a traditional concert performance.

Monday, July 10 at 7:00 PM

Ricky Rojas

“Ricky LIVE!”

*Livestream Available*

Ricky Rojas, from Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! The Musical, is making his Chelsea Table + Stage debut with his sell-out show “Ricky LIVE!” The show began as an Instagram livestream from his tiny dressing room in Moulin Rouge! at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre and ended up on stage breaking records at The Green Room 42. Join Ricky for the same shenanigans that ensue in his regular weekly shows, but in the flesh. Born in Chile, raised in Australia, matured in London, working in New York, and living in France, Ricky Rojas is a musical theatre performer best known for creating the part of Santiago the Argentinian in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Catch him currently growling at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre 8 times a week.

Saturday, July 15 at 7:00 PM

DAVID MARINO

“An Evening Of Timeless Tunes”

*Livestream Available*

The timeless international crooner, and finalist from Canada’s “The Voice,” presents his New York nightclub debut in an evening of his favorite standards, show tunes, and multilingual hits! David is joined by John Di Martino on piano, Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums. David Marino is a multilingual crooner from Montréal best known for his appearance as a finalist on Canada’s hit TV-show “The Voice”. He began singing and performing at only 6 years of age, and was instantly inspired by legends such as Sammy Davis Jr., Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, and Charles Aznavour, among others. Marino performs regularly in Canada, and works closely with mentor and famous French artist and songwriter Pierre Lapointe.

Thursdays, July 27 and August 17 at 7:00 PM

Marieann Meringolo

*Livestream Available*

The award-winning songstress returns to Chelsea Table + Stage with a monthly residency titled “A Lot of Livin’ to Do!” After a year on the road performing for sold-out crowds in Provincetown, Los Angeles, Fire Island, London, and beyond, Marieann will present a different show each night at the venue with special guests from the Broadway and Cabaret worlds to be announced soon. The show, directed by WILL NUNZIATA, features music selections ranging from Broadway and American Songbook to pop and original works. Meringolo will be joined by Musical Director Doyle Newmyer on piano, Boots Maleson on bass, and Brian Woodruff on drums.

Saturday, July 22 at 7:00 PM

ALEX MENDHAM AND HIS NEW YORKERS

11-piece orchestra featuring vocalist ALLISON YOUNG

*Livestream Available*

Fresh in town after his transatlantic performances on the Queen Mary 2, join the debonair young maestro Alex Mendham and his carefully selected 11-piece orchestra for their New York City debut. Mendham lives and breathes the music of the 1920s and ‘30s, reviving tunes of the past with an energy and authenticity that is seldom heard today. Delight in an evening of music from the golden age with such vintage gems as “Midnight, the Stars and You” to hard-hitting swing classic “Sing, Sing, Sing.” Scintillating star vocalist Allison Young (Postmodern Jukebox) joins the orchestra at the microphone to add a touch of glamour to this unmissable evening of old-world charm. Mike Davis is featured on trumpet. London-born musician Alex Mendham made a name for himself, having burst onto the scene by forming his own orchestra at the tender age of just 20.

Saturday, September 23 at 7:00 PM

GEORGE KRISSA

“Love Notes”

*Livestream Available*

George Krissa will present a night of laughter, love, and musical delight for his NYC cabaret debut. Get ready to be whisked away on a journey of humor and heart featuring Canada's favorite leading man from Hallmark Channel's The Holiday Sitter, their first-ever rom-com featuring an LGBTQ+ couple. George’s charisma takes center stage in this enchanting show, showcasing his incredible talents as a singer and performer. He is thrilled to share this charming and heartfelt ride through the world of Broadway, pop, and country music with you. Krissa is a Toronto-based film, TV, and theatre actor. As a musician, theatre artist, and actor, George has performed for audiences across Canada and in the US. Notable credits include starring as Rocky in The Stratford Festival's record-breaking production of The Rocky Horror Show, Tommy Albright in The Shaw Festival’s Brigadoon, and he was the recipient of The Musical Stage Co.’s Banks Prize award for theatre artists in Toronto.

Thursday, October 5 at 7:00 PM

WENDY SCHERL – “The Sweetness and the Sorrow: Songs of Marvin Hamlisch”

Conceived with her two main collaborators, director Barry Kleinbort and musical director, Christopher Denny, Ms. Scherl takes a vocal joyride through the catalogue of Oscar, Tony, Emmy, Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Marvin Hamlisch, offering new takes on standards and rarities culled from his numerous Broadway shows, film scores and early pop songs. Wendy’s far-reaching program includes classics like “The Way We Were” and “What I Did For Love” along-side little known gems like “Sweet Alibis” and “Two Boys” (which Hamlisch wrote with the late Peter Allen). Wendy’s critically acclaimed debut album, You’ll See (Harbinger Records) earned her the 2020 MAC Award for “Recording of the Year” and was named Top 10 Female Vocalist CD for 2019 by Cadence Magazine.