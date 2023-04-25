Goldie Dver Brings BRIDGES To Don't Tell Mama Opening June 7

MAC AWARD WINNER Goldie Dver will return to Don't Tell Mama with BRIDGES

"GOLDIE DVER is a performer of great passion who has the enviable gift of allowing the audience to come to her rather than the other way around. She is equally at home with theatre songs and jazz standards." -Ricky Pope, BroadwayWorld.com

MAC Award-winning vocalist GOLDIE DVER will premiere her all-new show, BRIDGES, on

JUNE 7th at 7:00 PM at Don't Tell Mama, with additional performances JUNE 12th and 18th. Information and reservations available on the DTM website HERE.

GOLDIE DVER came of age as a young woman in the late '60s and early '70s, when she began her love affair with New York City, arriving here from Philly an ambitious and talented performer. Goldie's experience of the sweeping social change of those times shaped her values and her vision of the world. With BRIDGES, her brand new musical cabaret, Goldie "bridges" that time and these through the music of the '60s, '70s and today.

Collaborating with Musical Director MICHAEL ROBERTS and Director JAMES BEAMAN, Goldie reimagines classics made famous by The Beatles, Dusty Springfield, Carly Simon, and The Carpenters, blending these with jazz standards and show tunes by the likes of Cy Coleman, Lerner and Loewe, Rupert Holmes, and Marvin Hamlisch.

Special guest TANYA MOBERLY brings her stunning vocals to the program, joining Goldie for an innovative duet of Pink's Bridge of Light. Goldie will also perform This is Mine, a powerful anthem written for her by Musical Director Michael Roberts.

Roberts leads a dream band of top NYC players: JOHN MILLER on bass, CHIP M. FABRIZI on drums, and MARC DAINE on guitar and sax. Bridges will play JUNE 7, 12 & 18, all shows at 7 PM; Doors open at 6:15PM $25 COVER/$20 MAC MEMBERS $20 MIN. (must include 2 drinks) Cash Only. Food Menu Available. Don't Tell Mama, 343 W 46th St.

GOLDIE DVER has enjoyed an extensive performing career in top nightclubs in New York and across the US. Her acclaimed solo cabarets include After Today, Woman On The Stage, and Back in Mama's Arms. In 2002, Goldie, James Beaman and David Maiocco won the MAC Award for their revue, Crazy World: Songs of Leslie Bricusse.



Most recently, Goldie's Sweet Beginning, a sold out gala musical celebration at The Laurie Beechman Theatre, garnered rave reviews whilst benefitting The Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative.



Goldie has appeared at Jim Caruso's Cast Party, and was invited to perform at Susie Mosher's The Lineup, where she will return on June 6. Goldie joined fellow MAC Award winners Julie Reyburn and Sierra Rein to sing backups for Alex DeSuze's acclaimed Late Bloomer at Don't Tell Mama.



During the pandemic, Goldie produced and released her first single and music video of Bill Zeffiro's I've Still Got New York. Her debut CD, Sweet Beginning, will be released on Original Cast Records in May.

MICHAEL ROBERTS (Musical Director) is the creator of several successful OffBroadway shows: Golf: The Musical, The Fartiste (Best Musical, 2006 NY Fringe Festival), and Goldstein (Off-Broadway Alliance nomination 2018). His original cast albums are available on Broadway Records.



As a music director and pianist, he has collaborated with Lesley Gore, Betty Buckley, Donna Murphy, Rupert Holmes and many others. Michael is the President of the American Songbook Association.

JAMES BEAMAN (Director) directed Goldie Dver's Back in Mama's Arms and the sold out musical celebration Sweet Beginning. His revue, Crazy World: Songs of Leslie Bricusse, in which he starred with Goldie and musical director David Maiocco, won the MAC Award for Revue of the Year in 2002.



Jamie has directed successful solo shows for Lianne Marie Dobbs and Sierra Rein, whose Running in Place won both the MAC and Bistro Awards. He directed Alex de Suze's acclaimed Late Bloomer, Becca Kidwell's Show of Dares 2, and Lane Bradbury's We Must Remember These Moments.



Jamie will make his long awaited return to the cabaret stage this Fall, with his solo show Lived Experience at the Triad Theatre.

TANYA MOBERLY (Special Guest) is a MAC & Bistro Award Winning Vocalist who's been performing in cabaret for over 25 years. Don't Tell Mama is her home, but she's also appeared at many other venues, including Rose Hall at Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall.

Her current series, Moberly at Mama's Monthly Six Different Shows With Six Different Musical Directors, continues on May 19th and June 16th.

Tanya is also the Six-Time MAC Award Winning Producer of The Salon (NYC's Most AwardWinning Open Mic), a Bistro AwardWinning Director and a Booking Manager at Don't Tell Mama. tanyamoberly.com

RESERVATIONS: www.donttellmamanyc.com