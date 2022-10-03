Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gloria Bangiola to Bring BACK TO SCHOOL to Don't Tell Mama This Month

The show draws on her time teaching in the Bronx public schools, at The Washington Heights Choir School, and teaching private acting and voice.

Oct. 03, 2022  

Back to School with Gloria Bangiola returns to Don't Tell Mama on October 15th at 4:00 and October 20th at 7:00.
$20.00 cover charge and a $20 minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person

CASH ONLY, Food Menu Available, Seating opens 45 mins before, Approximate running time: 65 minutes

Gloria was inspired to create "Back To School" when both her teaching and performance careers were stopped short by COVID. Unable to see her students in person or perform at all, Gloria began collecting children's songs, struck by how many of them explored profound themes relevant to people of all ages.

The show draws on her time teaching in the Bronx public schools, at The Washington Heights Choir School, and teaching private acting and voice to students of all ages. Gloria also makes use of her work as a songwriter, crossover singer, and actress on stage and screen to create a musically varied, thoroughly childish, and heartfelt evening.


