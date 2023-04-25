Gianna Yanelli to Present GI-VAS! at The Green Room 42 in May

The Green Room 42 will present Gianna Yanelli in GI-VAS! On Friday, May 5th, 2023 at 9:30 pm.

Broadway's Gianna Yanelli is back at The Green Room 42 after her hit debut last year!

GI-VAS! is a fresh take on the traditional cabaret: a humorous and heartfelt evening celebrating Broadway and Pop divas, from Barbara and Patti to TSwift and Britney. Gianna brings her singular humor and heart to the songs we all love. Belting, Bubbles, and Dancing Boys...who could ask for anything more?!

is a Broadway actress who made her debut in the original cast of Mean Girls in 2018. Gianna began this project from the early stages, such as creating her character in the workshop and doing the 'out-of-town' run in D.C. Proudly, she checked off her "Broadway Bucketlist" in less than a year! This list included making her Broadway Principal debut, recording an Original Cast Album, performing at the Tony Awards, on SNL, at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and getting to work with her idol, Tina Fey. Recently, Gianna played Adrian in the Regional Premiere of Rocky! the Musical at America's oldest theater, The Walnut Street Theater, right in the center of Philadelphia, PA! Other credits include Law and Order: SVU, The World Premiere of Mystic Pizza the Musical (Jojo), Grease (Rizzo), Saturday Night Fever (Annette), and The Drowsy Chaperone (Kitty).

(Special Guest) is a Bay Area native and is most known for originating the starring role of Cady Heron in the hit, Tony-nominated musical, Mean Girls. She was reunited with Tina Fey when she went on to recur as Young Gloria on Peacock's acclaimed series, Girls5Eva. Other theater credits include Fantine opposite Ramin Karimloo in the recent revival of Les Miserables. She originated the title role of Joy in the Broadway-bound musical adaptation, based on the life of Joy Managano, which premiered at the George Street Playhouse. Other roles: Nellie Forbush in South Pacific & Sophie in Mamma Mia! (PCLO), Nina in the Dear World opposite Tyne Daly. Her solo show, "Raise Your Standards" has played to sold-out venues in New York City & San Francisco. She can be heard as the leading voice actor in A24's upcoming musical animation series, Hazbin Hotel.

PATRICK K. DOOLEY

(Director/Writer) is a performer and director in New York City. Theatre credits include How To Load A Musket by Talene Monahon, Sub-Basement directed by Hunter Bird, and Lake Homo High by Bowen Yang and Sam Taggart. TV/Film: The Noel Diary, The Last O.G., Gotham, YOU, and Sneaky Pete. He has directed new work at The Green Room 42, The Kraine, and The 24 Hour Plays and has assisted on musicals and concerts at City Center Encores, Carnegie Hall, and David Geffen Hall. @patofbutter

(Music Director/Piano) is back again worshipping at the Gi-VA altar. An NYC-based multidisciplinary artist, he creates at the piano, studio, or stage alongside Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winners. Solo shows include Pulitzer/Tony recipient Michael R Jackson, John-Andrew Morrison, Kelli O'Hara, Mason Park, Billy Gilman, and others. In 2020 he rocked Live from Lincoln Center with Stephanie Blythe/Blythely Oratonio, now on PBS. He is the first solo award-winning piano bar entertainer at Marie's Crisis, as ft on PBS's SONDHEIM/Company documentary, in NYTimes, NY1, New Yorker, Time Out, and UK's Observer. Other Bway/Off-Bway/Tour credits; plus Kevin Smith Kirkwood's Classic Whitney: Alive! concert series at Joe's Pub/The Public; the 5Qs with James and JAM LIVE! series; is the other half of Michelle Dowdy's Rowdy Dowdy Hour, and performs frequently w/ Natalie Joy Johnson and Madge Deitrich. In development: West-End aimed FOR TONIGHT (Shenelle Salcido/Spencer Williams); YES!, a musical adaptation of TLC's Say Yes to the Dress; TV's Carlie Craig's World's First #comedicpopstar; The Sophie Tucker Musical; I Am Cuban Pete, a bio-musical of Desi Arnaz; others. He is the resident MD at the Jen Waldman Studio. (MM, vocal coaching, OKCU). More at DrewWutke.com IG @drewwutke.