Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Gaten Matarazzo, Samantha Pauly & More to Join Michael Lee Brown in Concert at 54 Below

Gaten Matarazzo, Samantha Pauly & More to Join Michael Lee Brown in Concert at 54 Below

Michael Lee Brown plays 54 Below on January 20th, 2023 AT 9:30PM.

Jan. 09, 2023  

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will welcome Michael Lee Brown, star of Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, back to 54 Below after a previous sold-out run. Featuring his Billboard acclaimed melody-driven original songs that "bubble with heart, spirit and a refreshing brand of sing-along familiarity" as well as pop rock and Broadway favorites, Michael creates an exciting, fun, and "positive vibes only" atmosphere. Under the music direction of Jon Balcourt (Dear Evan Hansen) and joined by some very special guests, including Gaten Matarazzo ("Stranger Things"), Josh Strobl (Dear Evan Hansen), Matt Gumley, Olivia Puckett (Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton), Olivia Koukol (Pinball, "Blue Bloods") Samantha Pauly (Six), Ashley Suppa (Singer-Songwriter) and more! With new music and arrangements, Michael is thrilled to return to 54 Below! This is a show you do NOT want to miss!

Michael Lee Brown plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 20th, 2023 AT 9:30PM. There is a cover charge $30-$40 ($34.50-$44.50 with fees) and $25.00 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT MICHAEL LEE BROWN

Michael Lee Brown is a previous Evan Hansen in the six time Tony Award and Grammy winning musical Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway. In addition to playing the title role, he covered the other two male leads (Connor and Jared), and is the first person ever to have performed all three roles on Broadway. Some other credits include: Torch Song Trilogy at the Studio Theater, DC (dir. Michael Kahn), TV: Prodigal Son, Happyish, and live performances with the Dear Evan Hansen company at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and on The Today Show, where he and the cast received an Emmy Award. Michael's acclaimed debut EP "Way It Used To Be" premiered on Billboard, and you can hear his original music on all streaming platforms (Instagram: @heymichaelleebrown).

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award® winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.com.




Ben Jones IN LOVE Show Is A Show To Love Photo
Ben Jones IN LOVE Show Is A Show To Love
Near the end of IN LOVE Mr. Jones sings a mash-up of Lerner & Lowe’s I'VE GROWN ACCUSTOMED TO HER FACE & GIGI, dedicated to his eight-year-old daughter that elicited sniffles as well as awwwwws from the crowd.
AT THIS PERFORMANCE... to Return to The Green Room 42 This Month Photo
AT THIS PERFORMANCE... to Return to The Green Room 42 This Month
Stephen DeAngelis continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies, and Alternates with the next edition in his monthly residency of AT THIS PERFORMANCE… to be held on Monday, January 23rd at The Green Room 42 at 7pm.
Ben Jones Two-Nighter Worth Seeing Photo
Ben Jones Two-Nighter Worth Seeing
Not even one year into his solo show career, Ben Jones presents two different cabaret musicals back-to-back in a Chelsea Table + Stage debut.
Marilyn Maye Birdland New Years Eve Photo
Marilyn Maye 'Birdland' New Year's Eve
Marilyn Maye rang in the 2023 New Year's with a weekend of Holiday shows in the Birdland Theater just down the street from Times Square. As the ball dropped, the toasts went up and the songs poured out. With 4 nights of shows, from Dec 29th to Jan 1st (7 shows in all), she provided a proper musical CHEERS to the NYC audience. Amazing Maye!

More Hot Stories For You


AT THIS PERFORMANCE... to Return to The Green Room 42 This MonthAT THIS PERFORMANCE... to Return to The Green Room 42 This Month
January 8, 2023

Stephen DeAngelis continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies, and Alternates with the next edition in his monthly residency of AT THIS PERFORMANCE… to be held on Monday, January 23rd at The Green Room 42 at 7pm.
Nicole Zuraitis, Slide Hampton Octet Celebration, and More to play Birdland This MonthNicole Zuraitis, Slide Hampton Octet Celebration, and More to play Birdland This Month
January 7, 2023

Birdland has announced jazz programming at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater running January 9 through January 22. Performers appearing at Birdland Jazz Club include Nicole Zuraitis, Slide Hampton Octet Celebration, Delfeayo Marsalis Uptown Jazz Orchestra, Joey Alexander Trio, Stacey Kent, Billy Hart Quartet and Adam Birnbaum Quartet.
Tony Yazbeck, John Lloyd Young, and More to Play 54 Below Next WeekTony Yazbeck, John Lloyd Young, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week
January 7, 2023

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work.
Blair St. Clair of RuPAUL's DRAG RACE to Make Nightclub Debut With LEGALLY BLAIR at The Green Room 42Blair St. Clair of RuPAUL's DRAG RACE to Make Nightclub Debut With LEGALLY BLAIR at The Green Room 42
January 6, 2023

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present the nightclub debut of Blair St. Clair, the drag star, recording artists and vocalist, best known for their appearances on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 10 and All Stars 5, on Thursday, February 2 at 7:00 PM and Friday, February 3 at 9:30 PM. 
Lexi Schreiber to Present NYC Premiere of FITTING IN: TALES OF THE FAT INGENUE at Don't Tell MamaLexi Schreiber to Present NYC Premiere of FITTING IN: TALES OF THE FAT INGENUE at Don't Tell Mama
January 6, 2023

Lexi Schreiber (@thefatingenue) will bring charisma, humor, heart, and show stopping numbers to Don't Tell Mama for its NYC premiere! The concert will take place on January 14 at 7pm. 
share