Gaten Matarazzo, Samantha Pauly & More to Join Michael Lee Brown in Concert at 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will welcome Michael Lee Brown, star of Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, back to 54 Below after a previous sold-out run. Featuring his Billboard acclaimed melody-driven original songs that "bubble with heart, spirit and a refreshing brand of sing-along familiarity" as well as pop rock and Broadway favorites, Michael creates an exciting, fun, and "positive vibes only" atmosphere. Under the music direction of Jon Balcourt (Dear Evan Hansen) and joined by some very special guests, including Gaten Matarazzo ("Stranger Things"), Josh Strobl (Dear Evan Hansen), Matt Gumley, Olivia Puckett (Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton), Olivia Koukol (Pinball, "Blue Bloods") Samantha Pauly (Six), Ashley Suppa (Singer-Songwriter) and more! With new music and arrangements, Michael is thrilled to return to 54 Below! This is a show you do NOT want to miss!

Michael Lee Brown plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on January 20th, 2023 AT 9:30PM. There is a cover charge $30-$40 ($34.50-$44.50 with fees) and $25.00 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Michael Lee Brown is a previous Evan Hansen in the six time Tony Award and Grammy winning musical Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway. In addition to playing the title role, he covered the other two male leads (Connor and Jared), and is the first person ever to have performed all three roles on Broadway. Some other credits include: Torch Song Trilogy at the Studio Theater, DC (dir. Michael Kahn), TV: Prodigal Son, Happyish, and live performances with the Dear Evan Hansen company at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and on The Today Show, where he and the cast received an Emmy Award. Michael's acclaimed debut EP "Way It Used To Be" premiered on Billboard, and you can hear his original music on all streaming platforms (Instagram: @heymichaelleebrown).

