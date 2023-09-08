GRAND HOTEL Original Broadway Cast to Celebrate the Show's 35th Anniversary at 54 Below

54 BELOW will reunite the original Broadway cast of the Tony Award® winning musical Grand Hotel in honor of Tommy Tune’s 85th birthday on February 26 & 27 at 7pm & 9pm. Tickets can be purchased at Click Here.

"We’ll Take a Glass Together" when 54 Below presents Grand Hotel: The 35th Anniversary Original Broadway Cast Reunion Concert, Honoring Tommy Tune’s 85th Birthday. Original Broadway cast members and special guest stars reunite in an intimate immersive performance of highlights from the landmark Tony Award®winning musical. The roles of Wolfie Bratts and Hildeguard Bratts, originated on Broadway by Lynette Perry and Jennifer Lee Andrews will be played by each of their daughters, Susie McCollum and Harper Lee Andrews.

It’s Berlin, 1928. Check into Grand Hotel, where the music never stops! Hear the Tony Award® nominated score with music & lyrics by Robert Wright and George Forrest, and additional music & lyrics by Maury Yeston, including “We’ll Take a Glass Together,” “Maybe My Baby Loves Me,” “Who Wouldn’t Dance With You?,” “Love Can’t Happen,” “Villa on a Hill,” "Bonjour Amour!,” and more. Produced, conceived, and directed by original cast member and Tony Award® nominee Walter Willison, with musical direction by Alex Rybeck, the show is presented in honor of Broadway legend and 10-time Tony Award® winner Tommy Tune’s 85th birthday. So take a seat at your table with a view, and we’ll celebrate today!

This concert is produced, conceived, and directed by original cast member and Tony Award® nominee Walter Willison, with music direction by Alex Rybeck, and presented in honor of Broadway legend, original Grand Hotel director-choreographer, and 10-time Tony Award® winner Tommy Tune’s 85th birthday. So, take a seat at your table with a view, and we’ll celebrate today!

Starring, from the original Broadway cast, Karen Akers, Keith Crowningshield, David Jackson, Ken Jennings, Timothy Jerome, Charles Mandracchia, Hal Robinson, David White, Walter Willison, and Penny Worth.

With Harper Lee Andrews, John Drinkwater, Matthew Drinkwater, Susie McCollum, Sheila Wormer, and surprise guest stars to be announced!

Grand Hotel is represented by MTI.

Grand Hotel: The 35th Anniversary Original Broadway Cast Reunion Concert plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on February 26 & 27 at 7pm & 9:30pm. For the 7pm performances: Cover charges are $55-$65 ($62-$73 with fees). Premiums are $100 ($111.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. For the 9:30pm performances: Cover charges are $45-$55 ($51-$62 with fees). Premiums are $90 ($100.50 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.