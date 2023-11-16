GPC Entertainment To Present Holiday Spectacular At Chelsea Table + Stage

GPC Entertainment will bring their signature holiday spectacular to Chelsea Table + Stage this holiday season. This fresh take on traditional cabaret will be presented on Saturday, December 16th at 7:00PM EST at Chelsea Table + Stage with a live stream option for audience members who wish to view the show from home.

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with a holiday themed song and dance variety show performed by NYC's best entertainers. The show blends a variety of acts including stunning showgirls, cheeky comedians, burlesque, and live singing from vocal group, The Sirens.

The December 16th cast includes company members Andrea Palesh, Anna ModicBradley, Annie Ester, Carly Willow Johnson, Emily Britt, Gregory Levine, Melissa Buriak, Latosha Mitchell, Lesley Vargas, Queen Irene, Rachel Caron, Rachel Higbee Pathak, Shannon McGee, Victoria Manoli, and Vinnie Ester.

The Holiday Spectacular will be presented on Saturday, December 16th at 7:00PM EST at Chelsea Table + Stage, 152 W 26th St in Manhattan. Standard tickets are $30, premium tickets are $40, and online streaming tickets are $20. All tickets are available at www.gpc-entertainment.com.