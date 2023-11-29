Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards

GOSPEL BRUNCH: CHRISTMAS EDITION Comes to 54 Below in December

The performance is set for December 16.

By: Nov. 29, 2023

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Rashad McPherson & Friends for Gospel Brunch: Christmas Edition, an afternoon of music to feed the soul, on Saturday, Dec. 16, at 12 Noon. He will be joined by special guests, including Antoine L. Smith (MJ: The Musical), Carla Stewart (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) and Angela Burchett (The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel a Lifetime feature film). 

Marking the first time 54Below has offered a brunch showcasing Gospel music, this Gospel brunch will feature classic Gospel music and newly arranged Christmas carols, all in the heart of New York City’s vibrant theater district.   

The night will also feature Shauna Blacks, Crystal Fauntleroy, Tyneshia Hill and Kareda Robinson on supporting vocals, along with Jeff Huart on piano, AJ Jagannath on guitar, Criston Oates on bass and Joshua Simpson on drums.

Rashad McPherson & Friends in A Gospel Brunch: Christmas Edition plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Saturday, December 16, at 12 Noon. There is a $25-$65 cover charge ($29-$73 with fees) and a $25 food and beverage minimum charge. Tickets are available at Click Here For other ticketing inquiries, call (646) 476-3551.

Use Promo code BRUNCH5 for $5 discount on tickets.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

