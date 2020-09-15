Furthering Education: Cabaret Hotspot Announces New CABARET UNIVERSITY

Now, more than ever, there is more to learn.

www.Cabarethotspot.com announces the official launch of it's learning annex, CABARET UNIVERSITY! This new extension of the website magazine, which originally launched on September 15th, 2018, will Launch on Sept 15th, 2020 with both on demand and live online classes, as well as free content.

Since the beginning of the pandemic David Sabella, Editor-in-Chief of Cabaret Hotspot, has been working to bring online technologies for music collaboration and performance to the cabaret industry. Formerly a two-term President of the New Your Singing Teachers Association, Sabella pioneered the online delivery of NYSTA's professional development curriculum to voice teachers across the US and abroad. Now, with Cabaret University, small venue performers will have the recourses they need (and deserve) to "do what we do" authentically, online.

Currently available for on demand registration and viewing:

"Online Music Collaboration Made Easy" - An overview of many technologies and strategies for online synchronous music collaboration (Taught by David Sabella)

"Online Music Collaboration with JamKazam" - a detailed view of this technology, which offers real-time, synchronous rehearsal and performance capabilities (Taught by Multi award winning Music Director, Christopher Denny).

And coming next in this series is "Online Music Collaboration with Internet Midi and Super Score" an in-depth look at these two collaborative music programs.

After this Online Collaboration Technology series, Cabaret Hotspot will offer it's Online Performance Technology series of classes to help cabaret artists optimize their home studio and online performance strategies. This will be a multi-class series looking at several different options currently available, (i.e., Metropolitan Zoom, StageIt, StreamYard, UstreamTV, Vimeo, and YouTube Live, including a detailed look at the live broadcast function of JamKazam.).

Learning continues with the "Cabaret Craft and Business" series, beginning with courses on "Lyric Connection and Memorization," "The Business of Cabaret," and a "Finding Your Authentic Voice" workshop. The newly published "So You Want to Sing Cabaret" (Rowman & Littlefield, 2020) by Sue Matsuki and David Sabella is recommended as the textbook of choice for these classes.

Each course offered by Cabaret University is currently $50.00 per registration, which includes 90 day on-demand access to each class purchased.

Current FREE content includes: "Using Cleanfeed to Amp Up Your Audio," "Tips for Timing Your Press Release," "Online Musical Collaboration with Internet Midi (a Primer Demo)," as well as our educational Blogs: Sabella Voice Box - David Sabella's Vocal (and non-vocal) blog; Sue's Views - Sue Matuki's long-standing and respected cabaret blog; and Zona di Passaggio - Regina Zona's Blog on Crossing over into Cabaret from Classical singing.

Additionally, in the coming weeks Cabaret Hotspot will also launch it's virtual marketplace "Cabaret HotTrax." This special marketplace is designed specifically for independent music professionals (Music Directors, Arrangers, Composers, etc.) to sell their products and services, digitally and IRL (in real life). Midi and Mp3 accompaniment files, Sheet Music, Recordings, and services of all kinds will be offered through each musician's individual portal (think E-bay for music). More on this exciting launch will come in the following weeks.

Concurrent with this educational outreach, Cabaret Hotspot renews it's coverage of the cabaret industry with Re-Views (CD's and Online Shows, as requested), Inter-Views, Features and Spotlight Picks.

To access the NEW Cabaret Hotspot, Cabaret University, and the future Cabaret HotTrax, simply navigate to www.cabarethotspot.com

Requests for coverage can be sent to David Sabella at david@cabarethotspot.com

