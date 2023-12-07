Full Cast Set For NO CHEESES FOR US MEECES: An Irreverent Tribute To THE MUPPET CHRISTMAS CAROL

Geoffrey Allen Murphy (To Kill a Mockingbird) will will be joined by Lila Coogan (Anastasia), Judah Frank (Cirque Dreams: Jungle Fantasy), Kaitlyn Mayse (Cinderella), Aaron Michael Ray (A Wonderful World), Megan Sikora (Holiday Inn), Luke Smith (Significant Other), Tatiana Wechsler (Mr. Saturday Night) Sumi Yu (Greater Clements), Michael L. Becker, and Toby Billowitz (War Horse), in an evening of comedy and song in The Green Room 42 presents No Cheeses For Us Meeces: An Irreverent Tribute to "The Muppet Christmas Carol" on December 15th at 7pm and 9:30pm, and December 16th at 1pm.

A cabaret revue in celebration of the music and story of the classic 1992 film, No Cheeses For Us Meeces brings together talents from across the Broadway community to remind us that it's "the Season to be Jolly and Joyous!" Come relive your childhood, while you down a cocktail (or three or four), as this all new Christmas spectacle combines Music, Comedy, Dance (and maybe even a little puppetry) in a goofy evening sure to get you in the Christmas spirit.

The evening featuring incredible singers, a live Christmas band, and more silliness than should be allowed in public. This is an evening of humor and song for the more mature muppet fans out there, so best to leave the kiddies at home. 21+

Get your tickets to this holiday "must see" before it goes back into The Green Room 42 vault... forever (until next year).

Featuring a new arrangement by Andrew Fox, the evening's Music Director will be Justin S. Fischer, and will be directed by Laura Brandel.

No Cheeses For Us Meeces: An Irreverent Tribute to "The Muppet Christmas Carol" plays at The Green Room 42 on December 15th at 7pm and 9:30pm, and December 16th (Boozy Brunch) at 1pm. Tickets are available starting at $19, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at Click Here.

