Free Concert Series 'Tin Pan Alley 2' Highlights Emerging Female Musical Theatre Writers This September

The event will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 7:30pm.

Tin Pan Alley 2, a free concert series featuring new musical theatre works, is pleased to feature a panel of female writers on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 7:30pm. The September 2020 edition will be showcasing new works by three female writers Trinity Chen, Lucy O'Brien, and Maggie Sharp Tallan, and hosted by Durra Leung and Sam Rosenblatt. The streaming is free, and will stay online permanently. For more information and to RSVP, click here!

The idea of Tin Pan Alley 2 is from the legendary birthplace of numerous American Standards in the early 20th century. The concert series' mission is to provide a platform for emerging musical theatre writers, and free entertainment for the audience. Like the last concert in July featuring LGBTQIA+ writers and content, the September 2020 edition aims to amplify female writers' voices. The producers and hosts Durra Leung and Sam Rosenblatt recently shared their vision of Tin Pan Alley 2 in an exclusive interview with BroadwayWorld.

The September 2020 lineup will feature a diverse roster of talents from Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program (GMTWP) at New York University, a community of collaborators engaged in the ever-evolving process of creating new musical theatre. All three featured female writers (Trinity Chen, Lucy O'Brien, and Maggie Sharp Tallan) will be presenting their works mostly incubated in the GMTWP program. Their collaborators for the songs in this concert include Ernie Bird, Elspeth Collard, Durra Leung, Tristen Moseley, and Matthew V. Stolfi. Guest performers are Ernie Bird, Erin Hoerchler, Gabrielle Mirabella, Lucy O'Brien, and Enzo Veiga.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You