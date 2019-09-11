Frances Ruffelle Returns to The Green Room 42 Starting 9/14

THE GREEN ROOM 42 has announced the return of Tony Award winner Frances Ruffelle and the monthly residency of her solo theater piece "Frances Ruffelle LIVEs in New York" this weekend. Her upcoming dates are Sunday, September 14; Sunday, October 20; and Saturday, November 30, all at 7:00 PM. A sold-out hit since its debut in the fall of 2017 and winner of the 2019 Bistro Award for "Best Major Engagement," the show encompasses Broadway, Piaf, French 60s pop, and American chart hits. It features an updated version of "On My Own," Ruffelle's signature number from the original Les Miserables, in addition to a song cut from the original French production. The evening also includes selections from Michael LaChiusa's The Wild Party, in which she starred as Queenie in the show's recent acclaimed U.K. Premiere.

"Frances Ruffelle LIVEs in New York" will also make its Bay Area debut at San Francisco's Feinstein's at the Nikko on Friday, September 27and Saturday, September 28. The show recently premiered on the west coast at Rockwell Table & Stage in Los Angeles and will return there for an encore performance on Sunday, October 6.

"Frances Ruffelle LIVEs in New York" is a wildly entertaining and intimate evening of song that whispers seductive secrets, lays bare the naked truth and explodes with the one of a kind bottle rocket charisma that's kept "Frankie's" ardent fans coming back for more since she created the iconic role of Eponine in Les Miserables and turned "On My Own" into one of Broadway's most beloved standards. The show highlights the talents a seasoned performer at the height of her game. Frankie has performed in countless West End shows including Chicago, Pippin and Children of Eden.

The evening is co-created by Frances Ruffelle and Gwyneth Herbert, with Musical arrangements by Gwyneth Herbert with additional arrangements by Jude Obermuller and David Barber. The show is based on I Say Yeh Yeh, the most recent of her five solos albums, which was hailed as "passionate and marvelous" from The Stage, and "rich, smoky and superb" from Musical Theater Review.

"Frances Ruffelle LIVEs in New York" will be performed at The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel) onSunday, September 14; Sunday, October 20; and Saturday, November 30, all at 7:00 PM. The cover charge is $30-80. There is no food and drink minimum. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.





