Four Walls Theater Presents RECLAMATION: MY STORY, MY TIME

Four Walls Theater will feature its first Cabaret style show featuring exclusively Artists of Color in two nights of celebration and representation of solo performance art.

Performances will be on Thursday June 24 and Friday June 25 at 9pm ET/ 8PM CT/ 6PM PT live on Zoom. This production was curated by Four Walls Theater's Artistic Director Gina Marie Dropp and returning Guest Artist, Pravin Wilkins. Sound design and composition outside of artist's original material will be provided my M. Florian Staab.

The Four Walls Theater production team in collaboration with Pravin Wilkins strived to find Artists of Color that come from a variety of performance backgrounds. The performances will include monologue work, vocal art and original music, spoken word, and poetry. Inspired by the desire to continue to create safe and affirming spaces for marginalized and oppressed community members, Gina Marie Dropp feels that a cabaret featuring original work that makes space for personal testimony was needed on the theater landscape.

The performance art pieces in this show are a collective response to violence against People of Color in America, the Black Lives Matter movement, the effects of the Covid-19 crisis on artists, and environmental justice.

"RECLAMATION: My Story, My Time" features seven guest artists from around the nation: Riston Diggs (CA), Christine Lee (CA), Angel Lopez (CA), Douglas Manuel (CA), Susanne Pinedo (NJ), Jasmine Sierra (WA), and Pravin Wilkins (PA). Our stage manager and technical director is Kate Hohn (GA) and our creative director is Katherine Hintz (GA).

Four Walls Theater is a grass roots socially responsible theater that produces new plays and original work through online readings and performances, working with diverse artists from around the country. Four Walls Theater honors people of all backgrounds and works to create a safe and supportive community for our artists and audiences.

"RECLAMATION: My Story, My Time" will livestream on Thursday, June 24th and Friday June 25 9pm EST/ 8pmCST/ 6pm PT. Tickets can be purchased on EventBrite and are available at three tiers of pricing. Learn more and purchase tickets here.