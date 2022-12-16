Five Towns College Comes To Don't Tell Mama With IN THE MIX

"In The Mix: a Cabaret Final" will be presented live at Don't Tell Mama, December 21, 2022 featuring FTC Theatre Arts students making their NYC cabaret debuts.

This evening of songs and stories features current Five Towns College students Hal Baas, Shadae Graham, Maggie Madziarczyk, Eeve Emmanuel, Aldriah Burt, Zanya Ramsey, and Ayana Franck.

The cabaret final presentation is a graded final project for the Cabaret Ensemble class. Professor Mitchell Walker who also serves as Head of Vocal Production & Co - Head of Musical Theatre at Five Towns College will direct the show and Felipe Rondon will be the musical director.

Each student has been asked to prepare a 4-song set hitting the bullet points of cabaret: Opening Numbers, Standards, 11 O'clock Numbers, and Closers. The music will range from Broadway to R&B, and Pop to Jazz, taking us on a journey into the Gen Z POV.

FTC Theatre Arts program is located at Five Towns College in Dix Hills, Long Island. Five Towns College is a creative learning community that develops in students the knowledge, skills, and competencies necessary to pursue careers in the performing arts, media and communications, business and industry, and the teaching professions.

For reservations visit donttellmamanyc.com. The event will be CASH ONLY.