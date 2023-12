Felicia Finely to Perform Tribute to Patsy Cline at The Green Room 42

THE GREEN ROOM 42 will present Broadway’s blonde bombshell, Felicia Finely, known for roles in the musicals The Wedding Singer, Mamma Mia!, and The Life, in the premiere of her new show, “Backwoods to Broadway: Patsy C. & Fe,” for two performances on Friday January 12 at 7:00 PM and Saturday, January 13 at 1:00 PM. Growing up in the backwoods of North Carolina and Louisiana, Felicia shares her story on how she got to Broadway and how Patsy Cline inspired her every step of the way. In an evening packed with songs made famous by Patsy and musical selections from Felicia’s career, this show will have you laughing, crying, singing and pondering the question, “How can you push a rope?” The concert features Michael McBride on piano.

Felicia Finley has established herself as one of Broadway’s phenomenal leading ladies. She is most noted for originating Linda in the Tony-nominated The Wedding Singer, which won her critical praise and a cult following. Felicia attended the New Orleans Center for the Creative Arts (NOCCA) and began her professional career at age 17, as a chorus girl at Opryland. From there she was offered the First National Tour of Jesus Christ Superstar. Felicia made her Broadway debut in Smokey Joe’s Café and was cast as April in the original Broadway production of Cy Coleman’s The Life. She was original company in Andrew Lippa’s The Wild Party as Rose, as well as The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin at Playwrights Horizons. Felicia won critical praise for her performance as Amneris in Broadway’s Aida and a “Best Actor Award” for her turn as Patsy Cline in A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline.

Felicia was also featured in three Spike Lee’s movies: 25th Hour, He Got Game and Son of Sam. Her other stage credits include: Mamma Mia! (Broadway as Tanya, Catch Me If You Can (5th Avenue), Disaster! (Off-Broadway), Fall Springs (Barrington Stage), Songbird (Two River), All Shook Up (Muny), Saved(Kansas City Rep), An American in Paris (Alley Theatre), Damn Yankees (with André De Shields), Happy Days (National Tour as Pinky Tuscadero), Forbidden Broadway’s Space Odyssey and SVU, Jekyll & Hyde (First National Tour). Awards include New York’s Bistro Award for Best Debut, The Drama League’s Most Distinguished Performer, and The Ensemblist Award for Songbird. She’s performed concerts at Joe’s Pub, 54 Below, Town Hall, Roseland Ballroom, Bryant Park, and The Green Room 42. Felicia’s album, Great Mood for a Tuesday, is available online.

Felicia Finley will perform “Backwoods to Broadway: Patsy C. & Fe” on Friday January 12 at 7:00 PM and Saturday, January 13 at 1:00 PMat The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street, on the 4th Floor of Yotel). The cover charge ranges from $20-$50. A livestream option is available for $20. For tickets, please visit www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

THE GREEN ROOM 42 – founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in Yotel Times Square – is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as “Broadway’s Off-Night Hotspot" and praised by Time Out New York for "Best Cabaret Show 2023" (Mamie Parris in Surrender: An Andrew Lloyd Webber Thrill Ride), our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community. Past shows have featured artists such as Josh Groban, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Sara Bareilles, Kathleen Turner, Candace Bushnell, Alice Ripley, Eva Noblezada, Reeve Carney, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle, Judy Kuhn, Melissa Errico, Sally Mayes, Frankie Grande, Lady Bunny, Mink Stole, Ginger Minj, David Phelps, and over 5,000 others. The Green Room 42 has become a cornerstone of the Broadway community, redefining the cabaret industry, and all it’s missing is YOU. Sit back, have a drink, and relax, because we've got your evening all planned in Broadway’s off-night hotspot.

