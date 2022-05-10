Feinstein's/54 Below to Present WORK IN PROGRESS: THE NEXT GENERATION OF NEW WRITERS

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Work in Progress: The Next Generation of New Writers. What's more fun than gathering in Broadway's living room to celebrate new writers? Join them for a salon at Feinstein's/54 Below as young artists gather together and share their work with the world. Every Stephen Sondheim, Dorothy Fields, and Lin-Manuel Miranda started somewhere, and you never know which one of these talents will write the next chapter in musical theater history. Grab a drink, get comfortable, and enjoy what the next generation of musical theater writers has to offer!

Work In Progress: The Next Generation of New Writers will feature songs from Vaibu Mohan, Danielle Koenig, Thalia Ranjbar, Ben Ginsberg, Justin Cook, Caitlin Thomas, Momo Akashi, Kat Cartusciello, Zachary Catron, Ross Andrew Cohen, Rachel Covey, Deniz Demirkurt, Luke Enders, Chloe Geller, Abbie Goldberg, Nay Harris, Miranda Holliday, Benny James, Alex Kaoris, Anna Marcus-Hecht, Peyton Marion, Mason MacDowell, Billy Recce, Raiah Rofsky, M.D. Schaffer, Aliza Sotsky, Julio Vaquero. Maria Elizabeth White, Ella Sodam Yoon and Topher Paolucci.

Featuring: Sojourner Brown (Hadestown), Jason SweetTooth Williams (Be More Chill) , Phoebe Koyabe (Dear Evan Hansen), Tatiana Wechsler (Mr. Saturday Night), Kyra Kennedy (Waitress), Charlotte Maltby (The Sound of Music), Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert (Six), Ashley LaLonde (Punk Rock Girl), Leana Rae Concepcion (Rattlesnake Kate, Romy and Michelle), Mia Cherise Hall (Broadwayworld Next on Stage Winner), Sara James (54 Sings Harry Styles, Content Creator), Parnia "Nyx" Ayari, Shun Kanazawa, Jessie Jo Pauley (Then She Ran), Kathlynn Rodin, Shana Sisk, Katelyn Walsh and Dani Weiner.

Produced by Molly Heller and Vaibu Mohan, with music direction by Sammy Grob

Work in Progress plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Monday, May 23rd at 9:30pm. There is a $25-65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Feinstein's/54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises.

