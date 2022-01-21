Feinstein's/54 Below to Present THE OFFICE! A MUSICAL PARODY Cast in SOMEHOW WE MANAGE

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present the cast of The Office! in Somehow We Manage: The Office! A Musical Parody Cast Sings Broadway on February 1st at 9:45pm. The Off-Broadway cast of The Office! A Musical Parody! is thrilled to bring a night of hilarious Broadway tunes to Feinstein's/54 Below! Directed and produced by Hanna Shykind and Westin Hicks and music directed by Rita Posillico, the evening will be filled with broadway hits - old and new - sung in the style of your favorite The Office A Musical Parody characters! Featuring hit songs from Chicago, Pippin, Jagged Little Pill, and beyond, like you've never seen them before. Somehow We Manage: The Office! A Musical Parody Sings Broadway is the fusion of Dunder Mifflin and Broadway that you've been waiting for. Get your tickets as ASAP as possible and don't miss this singing paper celebration.

Starring:

Caleigh Lozito (Michael Scot), Nathan David Smith (Dwight), Ben S. Daniel (Jim&Andy), Hanna Shykind (Pam&Erin), Logan Graye (Angela&others), Miranda Luze (Phyllis, Meredith&others), Rita Posillico (Kelly&others), Christian Fary (Toby, Creed&others), Hannah Spaulding (Swing Pam/Michael/Angela), Marissa Hecker (Swing Pam/Meredith,Phyllis/Angela), Excelsa DeJesus (Swing Michael/Mindy/Meredith,Phyllis/Pam), Alex Schecter (Swing Jim/Toby,Creed), and Nick Drivas (Swing Dwight/Toby,Creed)

Somehow We Manage: The Office! A Musical Parody Sings Broadway plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on February 1st at 9:45pm. Main tickets price is $35 and with a two drink minimum at the bar. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.