Feinstein's/54 Below to Present Samantha Roberts in FORGET I SAID ANYTHING

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Samantha Roberts and the company of Something Better Productions in Forget I Said Anything in Concert! on Monday, February 21st. A new sung-through musical written and directed by Samantha Roberts, Forget I Said Anything follows an ensemble of characters as they navigate through relationships, both new and old. We explore how people treat each other in the modern age, and the toxic and unhealthy relationships that are produced and reinforce our warped perceptions of reality.

Samantha Roberts will be performing and directing an ensemble of young artists, including Alexia Correa (an original Forget I Said Anything Cast Member), Moss Jones, Emily Brady, Zane Daniel Walden, and Austen Auriemma. Music Director and Conductor, Christian Cantrell is joined by Sam Maxwell on the guitar, Karoline Thomas on the violin and Brandon Wong on the drums. Stage Management and technical direction by Emily Hardy, Lighting Design by Shelby Fairchild.

Samantha Roberts in Forget I Said Anything plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) February 21st at 7pm. There is a $25-60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Samantha Roberts (she/her/hers) is a graduate of Temple University where she obtained a BFA in Musical Theatre. Some of her performance credits include: Mrs./Betty u.s. in Sunday in the Park with George, Ensemble in Age of Power, Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors, Lead performer in Just Getting Started, and Ensemble in Forget I Said Anything. Her directing and choreographing credits include: Forget I Said Anything, Just Getting Started, The Quartet, Betrayal, Seussicial, and Godspell. She is incredibly passionate about musical theatre and strives to create non-conforming theatre that can be told by any person and remain universal. She is also a second degree Black Belt In Tang Soo Do karate and loves teaching self defense. She is a proud member of the Broadway Covid Safety Team and a certified Covid Compliance Officer.

In April 2019, Something Better Productions was launched by Samantha Roberts to support new works, beginning with Forget I Said Anything. Something Better Productions aims to produce works by young collaborators looking to bring... something better to the world.