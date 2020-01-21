Feinstein's/54 Below Will Present SWITCHED: CURRENT & FORMER BROADWAY KIDS TRADE PLACES!

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Growing Up Broadway in Switched: Current and Former Broadway Kids Trade Places! on Saturday, February 1st at 9:30 PM.

In a "Freaky Friday" turn of events, current and former Broadway kids trade places! Growing Up Broadway presents Switched where current Broadway kids sing the songs of roles that they need to wait a few years to take the stage with, while former Broadway "kids" sing the songs of the roles that they might be a bit too old to play. This is a show that the young theater lover (or the young at heart) can't miss!

Conceived and Produced by (former Broadway kid) Dara Paige Bloomfield and hosting and musical direction by (dad of a current Broadway kid) David John Madore

Cast Includes:

· Dara Paige Bloomfield (Ragtime)

· Alexandra Bradley (The Sound of Music National Tour)

· Aubin Bradley (Les Misérables National Tour)

· Catherine Bradley (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child)

· Danielle Brown (Les Misérables)

· Winter Donnelly (Frozen, My Dear Dead Drug Lord)

· Cristina Faicco-Hall (Les Misérables)

· Bret Fox (The Full Monty National Tour, A Christmas Carol at Madison Square Garden)

· Christian Harmston (Love Never Dies)

· Gianna Harris (School of Rock)

· Jim Kaplan (The King and I, Matilda National Tour, School of Rock)

· Sophia Kekllas (School of Rock)

· Annabelle Kempf (Billy Elliot)

· Emily Klein (Parade, The Sound of Music National Tour)

· Cassidy Ladden (Annie, Annie Get Your Gun)

· Connor Mills (Kinky Boots)

· Jaclyn Neidenthal (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang)

· Kara Oates (Billy Elliot, Mary Poppins)

· Devynn Pedell (Mary Poppins)

· Eric Walker, Jr. (Kinky Boots)

Growing Up Broadway in Switched: Current and Former Broadway Kids Trade Places! plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Saturday, February 1st at 9:30 PM. There is a $30-$65 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT GROWING UP BROADWAY

"Growing Up Broadway" started was started in 2017 by Dara Paige Bloomfield, a former Broadway kid herself who was in the original Broadway production of Ragtime as "The Little Girl".

What was conceived as a one-off concert at Feinstein's/ 54 Below, has grown into two separate concert series: "Back to Before: Former Broadway Kids Return to the Stage" and "Now and Then: Current & Former Broadway Kids Take the Stage". And now, "Switched: Current and Former Broadway Kids Trade Places!"

Aside from the shows, it has also grown in to a community of current Broadway kids and former Broadway kids who all understand what's like to balance school, home work, and just being a regular kid with regular kid problems, all while doing 8 shows a week on some of the world's biggest stages! For more information, go to www.growingupbroadway.com and make sure to follow @growingupbroadway on Instagram for all the latest shows!





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You