Feinstein's/54 Below Will Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of GREASE

Sign-up for Cabaret News & Specials

Feinstein's/54 Below will welcome cast members from Grease to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the hit musical in Tell Me More, Tell Me More: The Grease 50th Reunion on June 1 and 6 at 7:00pm. Tickets start at $70 and are available at 54below.com/Grease.

Join Marilu Henner and James Canning (who both appeared in the original Chicago production, Broadway, First National Tour) as they bring together a stellar cast of performers to sing and tell stories of the show that started small and grew into a worldwide phenomenon. Special guests include fellow cast members Walter Bobbie, Carole Demas, Ilene Kristen, Judy Kaye, Jim Jacobs, Tom Moore, Ken Waissman, and more to be announced soon. This performance will include numbers from Grease, as well as a selection of songs that are meaningful to those involved.

Tickets go on sale to Club 54 members today, Monday, April 4th at 12PM. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, April 7th at 12PM. For reservations and information, visit 54below.com/Grease.

Tell Me More, Tell Me More: The Grease 50th Reunion plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on June 1 and 6 at 7:00pm. Cover charges are $70-$80, with premium seats for $135. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.com/Grease. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.