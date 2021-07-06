Feinstein's Presents Announces New Concert Series With Paula West

Feinstein's Presents, Feinstein's at the Nikko's concert series showcasing world-class performers at larger venues throughout the Bay Area, will present renowned San Francisco Bay Area jazz vocalist Paula West for a limited three-week engagement-August 13-28, 2021.

In her first live, in-person appearances, West will perform an all-new show featuring a stunning mix of new and classic songs in her signature style to a limited capacity audience in an entirely new performance space at Hotel Nikko's 3rd floor ballroom. A mainstay on the jazz scene for more than three decades, West will be accompanied by Adam Shulman on piano, Ed Cherry on guitar, and Jerome Jennings on drums. Future concerts at the Nikko Ballroom will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for Paula West are $75 and are available now by visiting www.feinsteinssf.com. Seating for Live at the Nikko Ballroom will be limited. Priority seating will be made available for those dining before the show at Hotel Nikko's award-winning restaurant, Anzu.

"Since opening Feinstein's at the Nikko in May, we've welcomed over 1,000 concertgoers in our intimate nightclub and are thrilled to be making live music a regular event in San Francisco," said Randy Taradash , Feinstein's at the Nikko Creative Director and General Manager. "With pre-planned venue enhancements to the club happening in August, we're thrilled to transform the Nikko ballroom into an intimate concert hall and to continue presenting shows throughout the summer with one of our most favorite artists. To have Paula in residency this August is a gift to music lovers everywhere."

"I am so excited about finally having my first live performance after what we've experienced the last year and a half," adds Paula West . "I'm fortunate to have great musicians joining me, including Jerome Jennings , Ed Cherry, and Adam Shulman and I hope you all can be there. This will be my reunion with Feinstein's and am so honored and grateful to have such a wonderful and stylish space created specifically for our shows."

With a voice acclaimed for its many shades of soulfulness, Paula West has captured the hearts of critics and audiences alike from coast to coast. Known for her distinctive repertoire, dulcet articulation, and euphonious phrasingÂ­-she believes the American Songbook includes such writers as Bob Dylan Jimmy Webb , and Leonard Cohen . Paula's glorious contralto adds depth, drama, and powerful delivery to these American favorites.

Born into a Marine Corps family in San Diego, California. Paula, was raised in a disciplined household, filled with music that encouraged her early instruction and playing of the clarinet throughout high school. Moving to San Francisco, she studied under Faith Winthrop , attended numerous singing classes, and jam sessions. Since then, she has become the "Voice of the Bay" with annual performances at SFJazz, Yoshi's, and numerous performances for city and state politicians. In New York City, she has performed at Below 54, Birdland, Blue Note, and The Iridium. She was also a featured solo in the oratorio of Wynton Marsalis ' Pulitzer Prize-winning Blood on the Fields at Lincoln Center.

Ms. West has recorded four albums. Among her national engagements, Paula has appeared at NJPAC, Scullers, Jazz Aspen, Fillmore Jazz Festival, and at The White House. Internationally, she has performed in Europe, Japan, England, and Dubai. She has shared the bill with luminaries Rosemary Clooney Teri Lynn Carrington , and, most recently, Angela Davis . For the past several years, Paula has performed with a trio comprised of various outstanding musicians such as Eric Reed, Bruce Barth, and Ed Cherry.

Previous Feinstein's Presents concerts have been held at a variety of Bay Area venues, including the Sydney Goldstein Theater, A.C.T.'s historic Geary Theater, The Palace of Fine Arts, and The Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek, and have featured internationally-recognized and award-winning talent including Mandy Patinkin Audra McDonald , Leslie Odom Jr., and more.