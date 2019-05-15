Feinstein's At The Nikko Celebrates LGBTQ+ Month

Feinstein's at the Nikko, San Francisco's premier nightclub for music and entertainment, celebrates LGBTQ+ Pride Month with an exciting lineup of out artists and allies from the worlds of Broadway, television and music. In addition, specialty Pride-themed cocktails and menu items will be available the entire month of June. Tickets for all performances are available now by calling 866-663-1063 or visiting www.feinsteinsatthenikko.com. Tickets prices subject to change without notice.

Christina Bianco

THURSDAY, JUNE 6 · 8 P.M.

$40-$70

Internationally-acclaimed singer, actor, and impressionist Christina Bianco returns to Feinstein's at the Nikko with her new show, Me, Myself, And Everyone Else! Through her soaring vocals and rapid-fire impressions, Christina celebrates the world's most iconic vocalists and pop-culture personalities from yesterday and today. Spanning a staggering range of styles and eras, Christina will reinvent your favorite pop songs, show tunes, and present her signature 'unlikely interpretations' that pair a singer and song you wouldn't expect. If you've ever wondered what Julie Andrew's would sound like singing Led Zeppelin, this is the show for you! With impression-filled celebrity trivia, on-the-spot musical mashups, and lots of audience participation, each performance with the many voices and personalities of Christina Bianco brings something new! Musical direction by Brad Simmons.





FRIDAY, JUNE 7 · 8 P.M.

SATURDAY, JUNE 8 · 8 P.M.

$35-$49

TodayTix and Feinstein's at the Nikko present stage and screen star Matt Doyle in an evening that will feature songs and stories from throughout Matt's celebrated career.



WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12 · 7 P.M.

THURSDAY, JUNE 13 · 8 P.M.

$55-$85

Ladies and gentlemen, at this time we ask that you fasten your seatbelts and secure all baggage in the overhead compartments...it's gonna be a bumpy ride! Following a sold-out engagement in 2018, iconic international celebrity airhostess Pam Ann returns to Feinstein's at the Nikko with her latest show, Bing Bong. Pam's barbed wit has seen her fly many a risky route and negotiate even the most politically incorrect flight path with her blisteringly funny take on the world of airlines and aircrew. Nothing is out of reach of her pristine white gloves, strutting up the aisle with a trolley full of beautifully unpredictable, acerbic airline satire.





FRIDAY, JUNE 14 · 8 P.M.

SATURDAY, JUNE 15 · 8 P.M.

$75-$105

Spencer Day, the #1 Billboard-charting pop/jazz performer and San Francisco Bay Area favorite, returns to Feinstein's at the Nikko with Broadway By Day-an all-new show featuring Day's unique interpretation of Broadway hits, old and new, from his forthcoming album. This engagement will be the first place Spencer performs this new material.

Garrett Clayton

FRIDAY, JUNE 21 · 8 P.M.

SATURDAY, JUNE 22 · 8 P.M.

$45-$75

Triple threat Garrett Clayton will present a celebratory evening of cabaret, music, and dancing with his all-new show, It Takes Three. Through the hits of Broadway, pop, and some of your favorite divas, Garrett Clayton-joined by Ashley Argota and Desi Dennis-Dylan-will tell tales of their friendships, navigating Hollywood, and their own personal awakening. . . peppered with fan kicks and jazz hands.



LIBERACE AND LIZA: A TRIBUTE

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26 · 7 P.M.

THURSDAY, JUNE 27 · 8 P.M.

$30-$60

Hailed as a "lovingly tongue-in-cheek homage" (San Francisco Chronicle), Feinstein's at the Nikko is thrilled to welcome the return of Liberace & Liza: A Tribute-starring David Saffert and Jillian Snow Harris as the two legendary performers. Delighting in the costumes, music, and glamour of show business's wildest entertainers, guests will be smiling and clapping along to hits such as "Boogie Woogie," "Chopsticks," and "New York, New York." Under the musical direction of Bo Ayars, who toured with "Lee" for 13 years as his arranger and music director, Liberace & Liza: A Tribute is a blinged-out and exhilarating night of musical and comical fireworks.



BRANDEN AND JAMES

FIRDAY, JUNE 28 · 8 P.M.

SATURDAY, JUNE 29 · 8 P.M.

$40-$70

After receiving high praise and critical acclaim from their shows at Feinstein's/54 Below in New York City, Branden and James-the "powerhouse cello and vocal duo" (The Fight Magazine)-make their debut at Feinstein's at The Nikko with their brand-new show, All You Need Is Love. In this thrilling performance, pop gets reinvented in classical music form complete with operatic tenor vocals and cello featuring music from Wicked, "The Greatest Showman," Robyn, Roxette, The Beatles, as well as songs from their brand-new album!





