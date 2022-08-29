Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Fear Of Clowns Cabaret Comes to Don't Tell Mama

The event is on September 25.

Register for Cabaret News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 29, 2022  

Fear Of Clowns Cabaret Comes to Don't Tell Mama

New York City's one and only circus-themed cabaret is coming back to Don't Tell Mama. FEAR OF CLOWNS: a Circus cabaret features Rachel Murdy, Peter Szep, Matthew Milligan, Julio A. Mascaro, Liv Morrison, Bibi the Chihuahua and special guest Joey the Clown. They'll help you get over your coulrophobia (fear of clowns) with songs, comedy and dreams of running away with the circus. It's sure to entertain and be your favorite session of exposure therapy. You'll hear an eclectic assortment of circus themed songs by Bruce Springsteen, Harold Arlen, Leiber and Stoller, Cole Porter, and Leon Russell as well as a Gershwin side-show when the circus tunes wind down. It's a Barnum and Bailey world so run away to the circus on a Sunday afternoon in mid-town NYC. It's no dream this is really happening!

Kids of all ages welcome.
Come dressed as a clown and receive a gift.

Cash Only: $15.00 cover charge and a $20 Minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person with a food menu available

Approximate running time: 85 minutes

Seating from 2:15pm

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.




More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Original Cast & Company Celebrate Gower Champion at 42nd Anniversary of Broadway's Original 42ND STREETPhotos: Original Cast & Company Celebrate Gower Champion at 42nd Anniversary of Broadway's Original 42ND STREET
August 28, 2022

Members of the original Broadway cast and company of 42ND STREET, the Tony Award-winning “song & dance extravaganza” gathered on August 25, 2022 to celebrate the 42nd anniversary of the glorious musical comedy that made Broadway history, produced by David Merrick, directed and choreographed by Gower Champion.
Patti Murin, John Lloyd Young, and More to Play 54 Below Next WeekPatti Murin, John Lloyd Young, and More to Play 54 Below Next Week
August 28, 2022

Next week, 54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club & Private Event Destination, will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond.
Cotuit Center for the Arts to Present Marilyn Maye Concert in SeptemberCotuit Center for the Arts to Present Marilyn Maye Concert in September
August 27, 2022

Cotuit Center for the Arts and Mark Cortale are proud to present cabaret, jazz, and musical theater legend Marilyn Maye in concert, accompanied by Tedd Firth on the piano. Ms. Maye will perform on the Main Stage on Labor Day, Monday, September 5 at 6:00pm.
Kathleen Turner, Josh Lamon, Randy Graff & More to Join VILLAIN: DEBLANKS at The Green Room 42Kathleen Turner, Josh Lamon, Randy Graff & More to Join VILLAIN: DEBLANKS at The Green Room 42
August 26, 2022

After more than two years, NYC's favorite fill-in-the-blanks comedy is back! The star-studded shenanigans begin at 7pm, Monday, September 19, and the cast includes the always-hilarious Josh Lamon (The Prom, Groundhog Day), charmingly disarming Hunter Ryan Herdlicka (A Little Night Music, Once Upon a Mattress), and more.
Listen: Julie Benko and Jason Yeager's Duet Album HAND IN HAND Out NowListen: Julie Benko and Jason Yeager's Duet Album HAND IN HAND Out Now
August 26, 2022

that Hand in Hand – the debut duet album from the married musical team of Julie Benko and Jason Yeager – is now available. Listen here!