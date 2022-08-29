Fear Of Clowns Cabaret Comes to Don't Tell Mama

New York City's one and only circus-themed cabaret is coming back to Don't Tell Mama. FEAR OF CLOWNS: a Circus cabaret features Rachel Murdy, Peter Szep, Matthew Milligan, Julio A. Mascaro, Liv Morrison, Bibi the Chihuahua and special guest Joey the Clown. They'll help you get over your coulrophobia (fear of clowns) with songs, comedy and dreams of running away with the circus. It's sure to entertain and be your favorite session of exposure therapy. You'll hear an eclectic assortment of circus themed songs by Bruce Springsteen, Harold Arlen, Leiber and Stoller, Cole Porter, and Leon Russell as well as a Gershwin side-show when the circus tunes wind down. It's a Barnum and Bailey world so run away to the circus on a Sunday afternoon in mid-town NYC. It's no dream this is really happening!

Kids of all ages welcome.

Come dressed as a clown and receive a gift.

Cash Only: $15.00 cover charge and a $20 Minimum (must include 2 drinks) per person with a food menu available

Approximate running time: 85 minutes

Seating from 2:15pm