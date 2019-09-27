FROZEN Cast Members Alyssa Fox And Aisha Jackson Sing For Gun Reform In November

Broadway's Alyssa Fox (Frozen, Wicked) and Aisha Jackson (Frozen, Waitress) combine forces to raise money for Moms Demand Action: For Gun Sense America, as a part of the Mosaic Concert Series. The concert will be held November 4, 2019 at 7:00PM. The evening will feature a mix of Broadway, pop, and gospel/spiritual music as well as poetry and dance. There will also be voter registration and education on how to advocate for gun control legislation.

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS OR TO DONATE!

The Mosaic Concert Series was created by Matthew Johnson Harris (Director/Choreographer) in 2016 after the presidential election. The concert series raises funds and awareness for different non-profits advocating for causes or organizations that have been marginalized by the current administration. Since it's creation the concert series has raised thousands of dollars for LGBTQIA+ youth, Muslim organizations, Women's Rights, Puerto Rico Relief, and many other organizations.

Past performers have included cast members from the Broadway's Kinky Boots, Wicked, The Color Purple, Beautiful, Carousel, Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton, and many more. The director of music for this concert is Drew Wutke. Alyssa Fox and Aisha Jackson are currently playing opposite each other as the standbys for Elsa and Anna in Frozen on Broadway. Matthew Johnson Harris most recently served as choreographer and creative director on the music videos "45" and "Learn to Love" by Tituss Burgess. He is currently a core instructor at Alvin Ailey's Ailey Extension. The show also features Brie Zimmer (Happy Birthday, Wanda June), Cameron Mitchell Bell (Annie National Tour), Madge Dietrich (Kinky Boots National Tour), and Jessica Luster (Mercy Street on PBS). Additional artists announced soon.





