Evangeline Johns Is TORCHING THE BLUES

Jun. 7, 2019  

Evangeline Johns Is TORCHING THE BLUES

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Friday, June 7th, 2019

Vampingo Productions presents TORCHING THE BLUES A MUSICAL CABARET starring Evangeline Johns

Musical Director: Darryl Curry Choreography: Max McGuire and Mark Mindek

Director: Ariana Johns Special Guests: Ariana Johns, Max McGuire, Mark Mindek

In TORCHING THE BLUES, Evangeline Johns sings an eclectic mix of songs by Bessie Smith, Harold Arlen, Billie Holliday and more-from 'Kiss of Fire' to 'Down and Out, 'Fine and Mellow' to 'Sugar in My Bowl'. With special appearances by Ariana Johns on vocals, and backed by dancers Max McGuire and Mark Mindek, the show is a lively celebration of the blues.

Evangeline Johns made her NYC debut dancing as a Copacabana chorus girl. She went on to a long and varied career in the theatre, before making her solo cabaret debut at Don't Tell Mama in 2017 with 'Radio Songs', followed by the Mother/Daughter act 'VANGARI' with Ariana Johns, in 2018. While continuing with VANGARI, Evangeline has discovered her 'inner blues singer', wowing the crowd at 'Tomatoes Got Talent', and she and musical director/arranger Darryl Curry have compiled traditional blues, torch songs and lesser-known gems to create 'Torching the Blues'.

Date/Time: Sunday, July 14th @ 4 pm & Wednesday, July 24th @ 7 pm

Place: Don't Tell Mama, 343 W. 46th St (bet. 8th/9th) 10036

Reservations: donttellmamanyc.com or 212.757.0788 (after 4 pm)

Admission: $15 cover, 2 drink minimum, cash only

More info: vampingoproductions.com



Related Articles View More Cabaret Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • 54 Below Welcomes Liz Callaway, Jackie Evancho, And More Next Week
  • Photo Flash: The Broadway at Birdland Series Presents EVERYBODY RISE: A RESISTANCE CABARET
  • Nationally Acclaimed Recording Artist Bill Curreri To Play VYNL In NYC
  • Kendra Cunningham To Headline Don't Tell Mama
  • Trevor Bachman Joins On The Quays For #howaboutlove: 50 YEARS OF DIVAS Celebration Of WorldPride
  • Anthony Norman And Krystina Alabado Will Lead INVISIBLE At Feinstein's/54 Below

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup