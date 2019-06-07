Evangeline Johns Is TORCHING THE BLUES

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Friday, June 7th, 2019

Vampingo Productions presents TORCHING THE BLUES A MUSICAL CABARET starring Evangeline Johns

Musical Director: Darryl Curry Choreography: Max McGuire and Mark Mindek

Director: Ariana Johns Special Guests: Ariana Johns, Max McGuire, Mark Mindek

In TORCHING THE BLUES, Evangeline Johns sings an eclectic mix of songs by Bessie Smith, Harold Arlen, Billie Holliday and more-from 'Kiss of Fire' to 'Down and Out, 'Fine and Mellow' to 'Sugar in My Bowl'. With special appearances by Ariana Johns on vocals, and backed by dancers Max McGuire and Mark Mindek, the show is a lively celebration of the blues.

Evangeline Johns made her NYC debut dancing as a Copacabana chorus girl. She went on to a long and varied career in the theatre, before making her solo cabaret debut at Don't Tell Mama in 2017 with 'Radio Songs', followed by the Mother/Daughter act 'VANGARI' with Ariana Johns, in 2018. While continuing with VANGARI, Evangeline has discovered her 'inner blues singer', wowing the crowd at 'Tomatoes Got Talent', and she and musical director/arranger Darryl Curry have compiled traditional blues, torch songs and lesser-known gems to create 'Torching the Blues'.

Date/Time: Sunday, July 14th @ 4 pm & Wednesday, July 24th @ 7 pm

Place: Don't Tell Mama, 343 W. 46th St (bet. 8th/9th) 10036

Reservations: donttellmamanyc.com or 212.757.0788 (after 4 pm)

Admission: $15 cover, 2 drink minimum, cash only

More info: vampingoproductions.com





Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You