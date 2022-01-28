Esther Fallick and Friends Comes to Feinstein's/54 Below Next Month

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Ether Fallick and friends in Esther Fallick Updates Her Book. Join Esther Fallick, star of Movies, Musicals, and Me and Spies Are Forever (YouTube), as she makes her Feinstein's/54 Below debut...kinda! She's headlined 54 in the past, but since that was before she had two trans flags hanging in her room, she's had to find new material. In Esther Fallick Updates Her Book, Esther uses stand-up, storytelling, and song to chronicle how her relationship to musical theater has shifted as she's stepped into her (trans) womanhood.

Esther will be joined by her friends Erika Henningsen (Mean Girls, Girls5Eva), Hannah Pilkes (Search Party, Vulture Comic To Watch), Aline Mayagoitia (HBOMAX's Love Life, Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation), JJ Maley (Be More Chill). Tessa Albertson ("Younger", Shrek The Musical) and Dee Luu (Reductress, Ars Nova CAMP Residency) in this hilarious and heartfelt all-new comedy cabaret. Accompanying Esther is musical director Scott Etan Feiner.

Esther Fallick & Friends in Esther Fallick Updates Her Book plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) February 10th at 7pm. There is a $25-$35 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.