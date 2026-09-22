Erin Davie Joins 54 LOVES CAST ALBUMS! – 3RD EDITION at 54 Below

On Sunday, October 4 at 7:00 PM, 54 Below will celebrate the recording medium that has preserved and popularized the scores of countless musicals over the decades. Because this edition of the show will be presented during the 250th anniversary year of the United States, we will include songs from such musicals as Oklahoma!, 1776, Ragtime, and Hamilton.

With a cast headed by two-time Tony Award nominee Josie de Guzman (Guys and Dolls, West Side Story), Theatre World Award winner and Drama Desk Award nominee Erin Davie (Grey Gardens), Broadway veteran Jay Aubrey Jones (Cats, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying), international concert, cabaret, and musical theater star Ben Jones, world-famous Barbra Streisand tribute artist Steven Brinberg, and Sirius XM radio host Christine Pedi, plus Joe O'Malley, BJ High, and Samantha Chiodo from the recent Ghostlight Players/CSI production of 1776, this show will also feature a special guest appearance by the eminent cast album producer Thomas Z. Shepard. 54 Loves Cast Albums! – 3rd Edition will be directed and hosted by Michael Portantiere, with Michael Lavine as musical director/pianist. Tickets range in price from $30.50 to $102.00 (including fees), and there is a $25 food and beverage minimum.

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists. It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material. One of the most in-demand venues in New York City, presenting more than 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound design. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their understanding of their talent. 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, and it is also a place for innovation in songwriting and performance. The club's popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide.