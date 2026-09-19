LA MUSICA DE MI CASA To Take The Stage At 54 Below
The performance will take place on October 8th.
Producer Gabriela Torres invites audiences for an evening celebrating Latino music, culture, and heritage on the 54 Below stage. “La Música de mi Casa” explores songs that hold personal meaning for individuals from Puerto Rican, Cuban, Mexican, Dominican, and other Latino backgrounds.
The evening celebrates a vibrant range of genres, including Merengue, Reggaeton, Salsa, Latin Pop, Spanish Rock, and beyond. From haunting ballads to explosive dance anthems, the evening will showcase the music and traditions that connect performers to their cultures and communities.
“La Música de mi Casa” invites audiences to experience an electrifying celebration of Latino identity through music, bringing together a diverse group of performers for a night rooted in culture, heritage, and the songs that feel like home.
“La Música de mi Casa: An Evening of Latino Culture” plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Thursday, October 8, 2026 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $19.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $41.50 (includes $6.50 in fees.) VIP Seating is $47 (includes $7 in fees). Premiums are $52.50 (includes $7.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.
About 54 Below
54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.
It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.
54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.
Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.
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