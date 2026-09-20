Interview: Sam Fazio Spins Timeless Classics in MY BROADWAY at 54 Below

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On Saturday September 26 at at 9:30 pm, 54 Below will present the return of Chicago-based vocalist Sam Fazio on Saturday, September 26 at 9:30 pm. In his new show, “MY BroadWAY,” Sam will return to the roots of Broadway, celebrating songs, shows and performers that have influenced his musical journey. Sam will showcase his favorite songs from classic shows you know and love, as well as new hits you can’t get out of your head. Hear songs like “Losing My Mind,” “She Used to be Mine,” and “You Will Be Found,” all in Sam’s fresh yet timeless style. Tickets are available here.

His new single “Valerie” – a jazzy take on the Amy Winehouse classic – will be released on Friday, September 25.

Sam Fazio boasts a repertoire featuring a unique mix of jazz standards and pop classics, all with a modern, hip sound. His most recent album, Let’s Go – produced by the legendary duo Tuck and Patti – was called “a delight” by All About Jazz and praised for its “great sense of timing and nuance” by Jazz Weekly.

Fazio has entertained audiences at some of the most prestigious venues in the country, including The Green Mill, Jazz Showcase, City Winery, Untitled, and SPACE in Chicago; Cliff Bell’s in Detroit; Dakota Minneapolis; and Feinstein’s at the Regency and 54 Below in New York City. Sam has also taken the stage at numerous performing arts centers, including Overture Center, Schauer Arts Center, Trueblood, and Metropolis. Sam has held residencies at many renowned hotels including the LondonHouse, Chicago Hilton, and a six-year run at the historic Drake Hotel. Sam has performed at many festivals, casinos and events across the country, including a Presidential Inaugural Ball. In addition, Sam has performed pregame and halftime shows for the Chicago Bulls, Blackhawks, and Cubs.

He debuted at 54 Below in 2014 with his evening “Autumn in New York” and returned in 2016 with his second show “New York State of Mind.”

We spoke with Fazio about the new show.

Can you tell us a little bit about what went into putting this show together?

This show has been in development for some time. I really wanted to revisit where it all started for me—with Broadway tunes. Over the years, my musical focus evolved from Broadway to classical, then pop, and finally jazz--and now, back to Broadway. Each evolution building on one another and making who I am today.

With this new show, I am sharing the Broadway songs that have shaped my musical journey, many that are not typically performed by men. I have selected some classics that have meaning to me, as well as a few fun surprises. I am really looking forward to sharing these great songs and stories—my way.

I don’t want to give away the entire show but I really want to share a few of the songs I’ll be performing that night. I will be doing some new Broadway favorites like “You Will Be Found” from Dear Evan Hansen and “She Used to Be Mine” from Waitress. I’ll also be trying a few Broadway powerhouse songs like “As If We Never Said Goodbye from Sunset Boulevard. And, there will be a couple medleys too—one where I attempt to cover 12 Broadway classics in 12 minutes!

How does it feel to be coming back to 54 Below after your first show there in 2014?

It feels great to be back. What a special room. My previous shows were highpoints of my career, so I didn’t want to come back until I had something new and special to share with everyone. Now is the time. And I am ready.

How do you feel like you've matured and grown as a performer since then?

I am continuously trying to grow and evolve as a musician and a performer. I always want to be the best I can be. I think I have grown in my stage presence, as well as my phrasing and storytelling. I’m also trying to be in moment with the song and the audience. I think that really takes you from a singer to a true performer.

Aside from the songs in this upcoming show, what have you been listening to lately?

That’s a tough answer. I am all over the place with the music I listen to—I just love a really great song that moves me. Lately, I’ve been a bit obsessed with revisiting Whitney Houston. What a voice. I have also been listening to Michael Feinstein, Tuck and Patti, Bebe and Cece Winans, and Aloe Blaac—to name a few.

Do you have any other projects or shows you're working on that you'd like to tell us about?

Yes, some great things in the works. I have a new single coming out on September 25, “Valerie.” I am also looking forward to a two-month residency in Palm Springs in Feb/March 2027, as well as other club dates across the country. In addition, I am working on some great original songs and releasing them as singles, as well as hopefully putting out a full CD with the great Tuck and Patti as producers and collaborators once again.

Is there anything else you'd like to add?

Thank you for this opportunity. I am excited to share this new show with the world.

Learn more about the artist at www.samfaziomusic.com

Sam Fazio will perform “MY BroadWAY” at 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Saturday, September 26 at 9:30 PM. The cover charge is $19.50 to $47 (includes $7 in fees). VIP Seating is $52.50 (includes $7.50 in fees). Premium tickets are $58 (includes $8 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum for all seats. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 PM are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

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