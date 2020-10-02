Elon University To Debut Its First All-Black Student Cabaret

The filmed performance will be streamed on October 9th and 10th.

The Elon University Performing Arts Department will hold their inaugural all-Black cabaret headlined The Moment. Through the lenses of Black artists, this celebratory event will question how the performing arts can be transformed, deconstructed, and rebuilt.

The filmed performance will be streamed via the Elon Department of Performing Arts' Facebook and Vimeo at 7:00 pm on October 9th and 10th.

Echoing the Black Lives Matter movement, it was apparent Black students needed a platform to create relevant Black art, as well as art that Black artists have historically been excluded from (ex. Rodgers and Hammerstein, Jason Robert Brown, etc). Through a collaborative effort inspired by senior BFA music theatre major Kamal Lado (Artistic Director), student committee (Hannah Hubbard, Kevin Lacey, Zion Middleton, and Jaelyn Alexander), Professor Jason McMerty, and MA in Interactive Media students, The Moment has become a reality.

Despite the challenges the world has been facing, The Moment is a testament of

resilience, activism, unity, and the start of an everlasting legacy at Elon University. As Lado states, "The Moment is not a continuation of the past. It is transformational. It is The Moment".

For questions, please contact elonthemoment@gmail.com. To check out updates, bonus features, and find more information, please visit @elonthemoment on Instagram.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You