Ellie MacPherson's HAPPY BIRTHDAY, MR. PRESIDENT! Returns to The Green Room 42

Ellie MacPherson will return to the The Green Room 42 (570 Tenth Avenue) this fall with Happy Birthday Mr. President! After performing the show to sold-out crowds throughout New York and San Diego, MacPherson will bring Happy Birthday Mr. President! back to where it originally debuted at the Green Room 42 for a fall residency, with performances on September 20, October 19, November 15 and December 14, all at 7pm. Tickets are on sale now and available at TheGreenRoom42.com.

Ellie MacPherson is oddly obsessed with the Presidents of the United States. She returns to The Green Room 42 with Happy Birthday Mr. President! a journey through the lives of the men (ugh, yes, all men) who have held our highest office . Join Ellie and her band The Secret Service as she chronicles the weird and human sides of our commanders in chiefs. Featuring a variety of music from Sondheim to Radiohead, old school rap to classic country, Ellie creates a fun and funny cabaret classroom about what it means to be American. Because if Hamilton proved anything, its that history is way more fun with songs!

Happy Birthday Mr. President! features musical direction by Michael Repper and the Secret Service Band: Luis Jaccome, Nick Ujhazy and Dominic LaMorte.

The Green Room 42, Broadway's Funky New Cabaret Club, recently celebrated its two-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music events and nightclub acts. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and curated wine lists with no food/drink minimum.

Tickets for Happy Birthday Mr. President! range from $15 - $40 with no food and drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City.





