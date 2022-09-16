Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Elizabeth Teeter, Ephie Aardema, and More Join Taylor Louderman For Write Out Loud

The performance is on September 26, 2022 at 9:30PM.

Sep. 16, 2022  

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents "WRITE OUT LOUD: From Contest to Concert VOLUME 4." Hosted by Taylor Louderman (Tony Nominee, Mean Girls), Musical Direction by Benjamin Rauhala (Disney Princess - The Concert) and produced by Hannah Kloepfer (Pitch In) with Josh Collopy and Sarah Glugatch.

Joining the cast of Volume 4 - Ephie Aardema (Funny Girl), Gabrielle Carrubba (Dear Evan Hansen), Leana Rae Concepcion, JJ Niemann (The Book of Mormon), Hannah Kloepfer, Danny Marin (The Real Housewives of NY), Tee Boyich (Mean Girls), Bebe Browning, Daniel Quadrino (Wicked), Jake David Smith (Between the Lines), Elizabeth Teeter (Beetlejuice), Danielle Wade (Mean Girls). With more to be announced!

This concert will feature the works of the 2022 Write Out Loud contest winners - "Cool" by Natalie Myrick, "The Ugly Side of Me" by Emmet Smith, "It's Not Pretty to be Crazy" by Elyza Tuan - and selected finalists Aislin Carpenter, Dillon Feldman, Ben Freeman + Andreas Nicholas, Alex Goldie Golden, Sarah Kaufman + Shane Dittmar, Lynn Lin, Artemis Montague, Connor Olney, Sheela Ramesh + Alison Luterman, Jacob Ryan Smith, Amanda Yesnowitz + Deborah Abramson.

"WRITE OUT LOUD" plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 26, 2022 at 9:30PM. There is a $40-$80 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2197293®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2F54below.com%2Fevents%2Fwrite-out-loud-from-contest-to-concert-volume-4?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/ Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.


