Eliane Elias, The Anderson Brothers, and More to Play Birdland Next Month

Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater have released jazz programming from March 28 through April 9.



Performers appearing at Birdland Jazz Club include Eliane Elias, Erica Seguine | Shon Baker Orchestra, The Anderson Brothers, Rickie Lee Jones and Yoko Miwa Trio.



Downstairs at Birdland Theater, catch Ariana Neikrug, Emilie-Claire Barlow, Nick Finzer, Tatiana Eva-Marie and Marquis Hill.



Repeat engagements include Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band, Frank Vignola's Guitar Night, Birdland Big Band and Arturo O'Farrill & The Latin Jazz Orchestra.

Jazz Programming at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater March 28 through April 9

March 28 - April 1 (Tuesday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (3/28-30); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (3/31-4/1) - Birdland Jazz Club

Eliane Elias

With over 2.2 million albums sold to date, Eliane Elias' singular sound is one of the most unique and immediately recognizable in jazz. Elias blends her Brazilian roots and alluring voice with her instrumental jazz, classical and contemporary skills as a vocalist and pianist. The New York Times has described Elias' live concert as "a celebration of the vitality of a culture overflowing with life and natural beauty" and JAZZIZ has called her "a citizen of the world" and "an artist beyond category." Her recent recording, MIRROR MIRROR (Candid, 2021) - a set of duets with Eliane and the late Chick Corea, and Eliane and Chucho Valdez - won the 2022 GRAMMY Award for Best Latin Jazz Album. With her trio of bass master Marc Johnson (Bill Evans Trio) and drummer Rafael Barata (Ivan Lins), plus special guests, she will deliver her trademark brilliance for Birdland audiences.

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



March 28 (Tuesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

Catch Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks for their final performance in a highly successful 7-week Tuesday night residency at the Birdland Theater. Giordano, the recipient of a GRAMMY Award for his work scoring the HBO show Boardwalk Empire, is a master composer and arranger whose 11-piece band, The Nighthawks, recreate the jubilant 1920s jazz sound with amazing definition, using violins, tubas, banjos, and collector's item drum sets. The band has provided soundtracks for film and television productions including The Cotton Club, The Aviator, Finding Forrester, Revolutionary Road, Cafe Society, Boardwalk Empire, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and many more. Not to be missed!

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



March 29 (Wednesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 18th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



March 29 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night with special guest Ken Peplowski

It's the best jazz guitar lover's show in the world. Frank Vignola's virtuosity has made him the guitarist of choice for many of the world's top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Les Paul, the Boston and New York Pops, and more. Every Wednesday at 8:30pm in the Birdland Theater, Frank leads "Frank Vignola's Guitar Night at Birdland." Inspired by journeyman jazz guitarist John Pisano's now famous Los Angeles Guitar Night, the Frank Vignola Trio, featuring bassist Gary Mazzaroppi and drummer Vince Cherico, will perform tunes from the standard repertoire, inviting up a rotation of special guest guitarists. This week it's Ken Peplowski.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



March 30 (Thursday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Ariana Neikrug

The pure-toned vocalist Ariana Neikrug is no stranger to success. The daughter of musical parents, she began singing at age 3 and went on to win major honors in the world of jazz voice: in 2015, she received an Outstanding Soloist Award at the Next Generation Monterey Jazz Festival and won the 2015 Sarah Vaughan International Jazz Vocal Competition. With her 2018 debut of Changes, Neikrug became a Concord Music Group recording artist. Changes, produced by Kurt Elling's pianist, Laurence Hobgood, includes standards and originals, freshly performed for modern ears. And modern ears delighted in Changes when Neikrug brought the music on her first international tour in 2018. Indeed, the Chicago Tribune named it one of the "Best Jazz Vocal Recordings of 2018," calling it "the vocal debut of the year," and JAZZIZ and PASTE magazines named the singer one of their "Artists to Watch in 2019." Ariana's new sound, captivating performances, and electric band are not to be missed for this Thursday evening performance.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



March 31 (Friday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Birdland Big Band

Every Friday, and for two headlining weeks a year, the "BBB" roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin and world music for sold-out audiences. Featured weekly guest artists drop in from television bands (David Letterman, Saturday Night Live) and pop music touring bands (Rob Thomas, Rod Stewart). Come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB "A completely unique experience... there isn't another band like this anywhere," and why yelp.com proclaims, "If you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it... and prepare to be blown away!"

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



March 31 - April 2 (Friday-Sunday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Emilie-Claire Barlow Album Release: Spark Bird

A total performer, the Canadian-born Emilie-Claire Barlow is an award-winning vocalist hailing from a musical family. Barlow is the recipient of 7 Juno Award nominations, winning the Best Jazz Vocal award in 2013 and 2016 for her albums Seule ce soir and Clear Day, and Female Vocalist of the Year at the 2008 National Jazz Awards. Her work-a fusion of popular song, Barlow's smooth and sultry voice, and the alluring musical textures of Brazil and France-has received nearly 150 million streams on Spotify and nearly 170 million on Pandora. A long-time television actor, the brilliant Barlow has been on hundreds of TV show episodes, playing long-running characters on such beloved shows as Sailor Moon, Almost Naked Animals, Numb Chucks, and Fugget About It. She releases her 13th full-length album, Spark Bird, on March 31st, celebrating the recording's premiere and her NYC debut at the Birdland Theater.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



April 2 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Erica Seguine | Shon Baker Orchestra

The astounding music of composers Erica Seguine and Shan Baker is immersive, daring, impressionistic, emotional, and cinematically precise. Highly praised by The New York Times for its "vast, multifaceted, semi-abstract" writing and by New York Music Daily for its "majestic sweep" and "clever outside-the-box humor," this hard-hitting big band is a deadly serious new character in music. Co-leader Seguine has received the 2013 BMI Foundation Charlie Parker Prize for Jazz Composition/2014 Manny Albam Commission; three ASCAP Young Jazz Composer Awards; the 2014 ASCAP Foundation Johnny Mandel Prize; and a commission from New York Youth Symphony Jazz. Her compositions and arrangements have been performed by ensembles such as the Metropole Orchestra, the Symphonic Jazz Orchestra, the Danish Radio Big Band, the Brilliant Corners Large Ensemble, the J-Orchestra. The group's forthcoming debut, The New Day Bends Light, will be released March 31, 2023, produced by renowned composer and bandleader Darcy James Argue, and the composers will celebrate at Birdland on April 2nd. Listeners should be careful not to miss out on this incredible work!

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



April 2 (Sunday) 8:30 & 10:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill-leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (The New York Times)-leads the GRAMMY award winning Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (ALJO), who bring together the drama of big band jazz, the culture of Latin music, and the virtuosity of eighteen of the world's most accomplished solo musicians. Twelve years of critically-acclaimed performances internationally have firmly established the ALJO as the standard-bearer for creative interpretation of Latin jazz greats such as Tito Puente, Frank "Machito" Grillo, and Chico O'Farrill, as well as the driving force behind new commissions from Latin music's most talented composers and arrangers.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



April 3 (Monday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Nick Finzer Album Release

Award winning composer, arranger, producer, educator and trombonist Nick Finzer is one of the most dynamic musicians of the millennial generation. Famed trombonist and mentor Wycliffe Gordon called Finzer "a new voice [in] the pantheon of upcoming trombone greats in the making." Finzer's resume boasts an impressive roster of jazz greats; recently, he appeared on the 2019 GRAMMY Nominated recording Triple Helix with Anat Cohen Tentet. Nick Finzer's last album, Cast of Characters, was released on his universally loved label Outside in Music featuring an accomplished cast of characters including tenor-saxophonist Lucas Pino, guitarist Alex Wintz, pianist Glenn Zaleski, bassist Dave Baron and drummer Jimmy Macbride. He celebrates his newest recording, Dreams, Visions, Illusions-due out April 14th-at this engagement at Birdland.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



April 4 (Tuesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Tatiana Eva-Marie

Born into a musical family-her father the film composer Louis Crelier and her mother the violinist Anca Maria-Tatiana Eva-Marie spent her formative years in a radiant world of art: an actor, recording artist, and model from age 4, she collaborated with industry beacons like Francis Reusser, Henri Des, and Charles Joris all before attending the Sorbonne in Paris at age 15. There, she continued to write, direct, and act in plays and dance pieces with prominent artists. But Eva-Marie's love for song and call to perform led her to relocate to New York, where her fame as an interpreter of American popular song has grown quickly. Included on a recent list of jazz talent to know by Vanity Fair and praised as "one of the best young singers around" by The Wall Street Journal, she has crafted a sound that is her own, drawing audiences in with her gentle stage presence and sweet tone. Many have delighted, too, in Eva-Marie's ability to pen original lyrics to the music of Django Reinhardt. Performances at SummerStage, Winter Jazz Fest, Jazz Aspen, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Joe's Pub, The Iridium, and the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival have thrust her into the limelight-right where she belongs, and where she has always felt at home.

$20 + $20 food/drink minimum



April 4 (Tuesday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

The Anderson Brothers play Gershwin

"Virtuosos on clarinet and saxophone" (New York Times) Peter and Will Anderson present the life and music of George Gershwin, with an entertaining narrative and live sextet performance. One of the most striking geniuses of modern music, George Gershwin composed for Tin Pan Alley, Broadway, film, radio, and symphony orchestras, combining the sounds of jazz and European classical music. Selections will include "Rhapsody in Blue," "I Got Rhythm," "It Ain't Necessarily So," "Summertime," "They Can't Take That Away From Me," "Embraceable You," and "S'Wonderful."

$40 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



April 5 (Wednesday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Theater

David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band

Inspired by the noble jazz pioneers Louis Armstrong, Bix Beiderbecke, Duke Ellington, Jelly Roll Morton and their colleagues, David Ostwald's Louis Armstrong Eternity Band breathes life and passion into America's own great art form. Now in its 18th year of residency at Birdland, the weekly post-workday engagement is the city's best musical bargain! Tuba player David Ostwald leads a rotating lineup that features talents such as clarinetist Anat Cohen, trombonist/vocalist Wycliffe Gordon, pianist Ehud Asherie, drummer Marion Felder and more!

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



April 5 (Wednesday) 8:30 PM - Birdland Theater

Frank Vignola's Guitar Night with special guest Paul Bollenback

It's the best jazz guitar lover's show in the world. Frank Vignola's virtuosity has made him the guitarist of choice for many of the world's top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Les Paul, the Boston and New York Pops, and more. Every Wednesday at 8:30pm in the Birdland Theater, Frank leads "Frank Vignola's Guitar Night at Birdland." Inspired by journeyman jazz guitarist John Pisano's now famous Los Angeles Guitar Night, the Frank Vignola Trio, featuring bassist Gary Mazzaroppi and drummer Vince Cherico, will perform tunes from the standard repertoire, inviting up a revolving rotation of special guest guitarists. This week it's Paul Bollenback.

$30 tables; $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



April 5 (Wednesday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Birdland Big Band

Catch the Birdland Big Band on a special Wednesday night performance as the band roars into action playing a thrilling and original mix of jazz, funk, Brazilian, Latin and world music. The "BBB" performs weekly at Birdland on Friday nights and for two headlining weeks per year; featured weekly guest artists drop in from television bands (David Letterman, Saturday Night Live) and pop music touring bands (Rob Thomas, Rod Stewart). Come see for yourself why Time Out New York called the BBB "A completely unique experience... there isn't another band like this anywhere," and why yelp.com proclaims, "If you hear one band in NYC make sure this is it... and prepare to be blown away!" This is a special performance not to be missed!

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



April 6-8 (Thursday-Saturday) 7:00 & 9:30 PM (4/6); 8:30 & 10:30 PM (4/7-8) - Birdland Jazz Club / Livestream Event, April 7, 7:00 PM via Flymachine

Rickie Lee Jones

The phenomenon that is Rickie Lee Jones is a 2-time Grammy winner, 7-time Grammy nominee, and No. 30 on VH1's 100 Greatest Women in Rock & Roll in 1999. Her easygoing vocal style, iconically rendered across such songs as "Chuck E's in Love," "Easy Money," and "Saturday Afternoons in 1963," is both genre-defying and generation-defining. Her debut album went platinum and earned her Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards in 1979; she won her second Grammy, Best Jazz Vocal Performance 1990, for her duet performance with Dr. John, "Makin' Whoopee"; and in 2001 she was nominated for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for It's Like This. Jones released a memoir in 2021 entitled Last Chance Texaco: Chronicles of an American Troubadour. She performs for three nights in April, upstairs at the Jazz Club.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



April 6-9 (Thursday-Sunday) 8:30 PM (4/6); 7:00 & 9:30 PM (4/7-9) - Birdland Theater

Marquis Hill

Marquis Hill is one of our generation's most important trumpeters, the artistic descendant of legendary musicians that pushed forward the jazz tradition: he holds the flame of Donald Byrd's lyricism and stylistic breadth, Freddie Hubbard's raw technical determination, Lee Morgan's exuberance and wry linear craftsmanship, Louis Armstrong's swinging power, and Miles Davis's reserved mystique. Hill's band, The Blacktet, is among the vanguard of contemporary groups, with its rotating cast of characters some of new black instrumental music's most special voices: Jonathan Pinson, Braxton Cook, Joel Ross, Mike King, and others. Over the past few years, Hill has released a string of EPs centered on spiritual themes, including Meditation Tape, Love Tape, Love Tape with Voices, Soul Sign, and his new single "Black Alchemy/Hall of Mirrors." This confident, mature, and sensitive artist's four-night residency at Birdland is sure to offer audience members a thrilling, mind-expanding experience.

$30 tables / $20 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



April 9 (Sunday) 5:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Yoko Miwa Trio

Internationally acclaimed pianist/composer Yoko Miwa is one of the most powerful and compelling performers on the scene today. Her trio, with its remarkable telepathy and infectious energy, has brought audiences to their feet worldwide. Their latest CD, 2019's Keep Talkin', showcases Miwa's fine playing and artful compositions and the trio's uncanny musical camaraderie. DownBeat gave the recording four stars, calling it "a beautifully constructed album" and noting "the drive and lyricism of a pianist and composer at home in bebop, gospel, pop, and classical." JazzTimes also reviewed the album favorably, praising Miwa's "jaw-dropping degree of technique." The album enjoyed seven weeks in the top 10 on Jazz Week's charts, much like its predecessor, Miwa's 2017 release Pathways, which also made Jazz Week's top 10 for several weeks. In a 2017 feature article on Miwa, DownBeat noted her "impressive technique and a tuneful lyricism that combines an Oscar Peterson-ish hard swing with Bill Evans-like introspection."

$30 tables / $30 bar + $20 food/drink minimum



April 9 (Sunday) 8:30 & 10:30 PM - Birdland Jazz Club

Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Pianist, composer and educator Arturo O'Farrill-leader of the "first family of Afro-Cuban Jazz" (The New York Times)-leads the GRAMMY award winning Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra (ALJO), who bring together the drama of big band jazz, the culture of Latin music, and the virtuosity of eighteen of the world's most accomplished solo musicians. Twelve years of critically-acclaimed performances internationally have firmly established the ALJO as the standard-bearer for creative interpretation of Latin jazz greats such as Tito Puente, Frank "Machito" Grillo, and Chico O'Farrill, as well as the driving force behind new commissions from Latin music's most talented composers and arrangers.

$30 + $20 food/drink minimum



